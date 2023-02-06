Harry Styles and Beyonce claim first major Grammys of the evening

Harry Styles and Beyonce have claimed the first major prizes of the night at the 65th annual Grammy awards.

The As It Was singer won best pop vocal album for Harry’s House, while Beyonce won best R&B song for Cuff It.

This year’s ceremony is taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and is being hosted by US comedian Trevor Noah.

The win means Beyonce has drawn equal with conductor Georg Solti as the most decorated artist at the Grammys, with 31 gongs in total.

Earlier in the evening she won best dance/electronic recording and best traditional R&B performance.

She was not present to accept her third award, though Noah assured audiences she was “on her way”.

Styles fended off fellow British talent Adele and Coldplay for best pop vocal album, which was presented by Jennifer Lopez.

“This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life. Thank you so much,” he said, accepting the award.

Sunday’s show is due to see Beyonce and Adele reignite their 2017 rivalry, as they go head-to-head for the night’s top awards.

Both stars are nominated in the three major categories for established artists: album of the year; record of the year; and song of the year, as is Styles.

Beyonce is nominated in nine categories, while rapper and 2022 Glastonbury headliner, Kendrick Lamar, has the second-most nominations with eight.

Adele is nominated in seven categories and Styles in six.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards is being broadcast live on February 5 on the CBS TV Network and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.