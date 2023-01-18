Harry Styles-Approved Label Bode Makes Its Foray Into Womenswear

Bode, the Harry Styles-approved menswear label, is finally dipping its toe into the world of womenswear, beginning with its forthcoming showcase at Paris Fashion Week.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Bode explained that "It's been 7 years of making menswear and I'm so excited about this new part of our story. This collection, The Crane Estate, is an exploration of my mother's youth in the 1970s in Massachusetts."

In a recent interview with Vogue, Bode's founder, Emily Adams Bode Aujla, opened up about the pressure to design womenswear that's seemingly always been there and the fact that the brand had typically been inspired by the men in her life. "The people who are my muses are, quite frankly, my husband, and my family," she told the publication. "They shape who I am, so I am inspired to make things that they cherish." "When Emily decided she was going to do women's, there was no doubt that her mom and her sisters would be the foundation," Bode's husband and business partner, Aaron Aujla adds.

In terms of what to expect from the new womenswear line, it appears that Bode is continuing its ethos of utilizing existing fabrics and pieces and will be sure to include the garment that underpins its very being: the humble cardigan. Elsewhere, the collection is set to feature light chiffon dresses, silk tops, blazers and Bode's own take on lingerie. Basically, we cannot wait.

Stay tuned for more details, and take a peek at the upcoming collection below.