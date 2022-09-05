Harry Styles Admits He’s Still a Novice Actor: ‘I Have No Idea What I’m Doing’

Harry Styles reflected on his journey from music superstar to film lead at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, admitting that he’s still a novice actor and telling journalists that he has “no idea what [he’s] doing” when it comes to acting during a press conference.

“Music I’ve done a little longer so I’m a bit more comfortable. What I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing,” Styles said at a press conference for “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Venice Film Festival, Variety reported.

The musician and budding actor, who will star in the upcoming feminist thriller as well as drama “My Policeman,” also noted that he finds his two passions “opposite in a lot of ways.”

“Making music is a really personal thing,” he said, adding that, “there are aspects of acting where you’re drawing form experiences a bit, but for the most part you’re pretending to play someone else.”

Despite these differences, the “As it Was” singer explained that his experiences acting and singing “can aid each other in a way.” “Any time you get to view the world through a different lens, it can help to create whichever way it goes,” he continued. “I find it really different. I think the fun part is that you never know what you’re doing in either one of them.”

The rising star plans to continue to embrace both sides, saying “In terms of the future…I enjoy both.”

“I feel like being able to explore [acting] has made me feel even luckier I get to do two things I really enjoy,” he continued. “It’s all fun to play in both worlds and see how they affect each other.”

Styles stars in “Don’t Worry Darling” as a ’50s-style husband who whisks his wife, Alice, played by Florence Pugh, away to a utopian society in the desert. As Styles and the other men leave their wives each morning to go work at a mysterious mountain, Alice suspects something sinister is behind the perfectly crafted veil.

“It’s fun to play in worlds that aren’t necessary your own,” Styles said in reference to the society of “Don’t Worry Darling.” “This world is supposedly so perfect; it was fun to play pretend in it.”

Despite an enormous amount of controversy surrounding the film — including Pugh limiting her promotional press due to an alleged feud between herself and director and actress Olivia Wilde — Styles has managed to stay out of the dispute.

