Harry Styles Admits He Feels He Has 'No Idea What I'm Doing' When Acting

Harry Styles (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images)

Harry Styles may already have some solid film credits under his belt, but he has admitted he often feels as if he has “no idea what I’m doing” when he is acting.

The former One Direction singer – who has appeared in 2017′s Dunkirk to the upcoming My Policeman – attended the Venice International Film Festival on Monday ahead of the release of the much-anticipated Don’t Worry Darling.

The film sees Harry starring alongside Florence Pugh as Jack, who works for the mysterious Victory Project, run by Chris Pine’s charismatic cult-like leader, in a mid-century-styled experimental community.

At a press conference before the premiere, Harry said that though he juggles two high-profile careers in the arts, he said he does not see many parallels between music and acting.

“Personally I find them to be kind of opposite in a lot of ways. I think making music is a really personal thing,” he said (via Associated Press).

“There’s aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experiences you’ve had but for the most part you’re pretending to play someone else. I think that’s what I find the most fun about it: playing pretend.”

He added: “I think the fun part is you never know what you’re doing. Music I’ve done for longer, but what I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing.”

Harry Styles arrives for the photocall for Don't Worry Darling during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Monday (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images)

Harry has taken several days off from his Madison Square Garden appearances to attend the Don’t Worry Darling premiere in Venice, with the film’s director and Harry’s now girlfriend Olivia Wilde and co-stars Florence, Chris and Gemma Chan.

He said of the film: “I think it’s fun to get to play in worlds that aren’t necessarily your own. This world that is supposedly so perfect, it’s really fun to play pretend in there. There wasn’t too much acting.”

While the film isn’t due out in cinemas until later this month, it hasn’t been far from the headlines over the last few weeks due to much speculation about purported feud between Florence and Olivia, based on the impression that the actor has barely promoted the movie on social media.

The two women have also expressed divergent views on the film’s sex scenes.

Olivia has described the movie as breaking new ground for centring female pleasure and, throughout promoting the movie, has discussed her philosophy on portraying sex on screen. On the other hand, in a Harper’s Bazaar profile published earlier this month, Florence suggested the movie’s marketing has placed too much of an emphasis on sex.

Olivia was also forced to speak out over seemingly false reports that Harry was paid more than three times as much as Florence for his work on the film, despite the latter receiving top billing.

Don’t Worry Darling hits cinemas in the UK on 23 September. Watch a trailer below...

