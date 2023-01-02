Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother ‘back’ in new ITV interview with Tom Bradby

Prince Harry has said he wants to “get his brother back” in an explosive TV interview.

Harry is set to discuss his upcoming memoir, Spare, during a conversation with ITV News presenter Tom Bradby that will be aired on Sunday.

Speaking about his strained relationship with King Charles and Prince William, the Duke of Sussex claims that the royal family have shown “absolutely no willingness to reconcile” with him and his wife Meghan .

In a promotional clip, Harry says the breakdown of his relationship with the royals“didn’t have to be this way”, and that he wants “a family, not an institution”.

In a series of clips released by ITV, which is airing the interview on 8 January, Harry says “I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back”.

Harry has also spoken to Anderson Cooper on CBS News programme 60 minutes in an interview set to be broadcast on the same day.

In a trailer for the interview, he suggests that senior Buckingham Palace officials have been “leaking and planting stories” against him and wife.

He tells Anderson Cooper: “Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.”

Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir “Spare.” https://t.co/fF1Sppo62X pic.twitter.com/ylwzxJ6NzV — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

He adds: “They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story.

“At the bottom of it, they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment - the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.”

Spare is expected to give details about disagreements between Harry, 38, and his brother the Prince of Wales, 40.

This comes after the duke claimed in his Netflix documentary that William broke a promise to him never to leak stories or brief against one another after witnessing the fallout of such actions in their father’s office.

Mr Bradby, a former royal correspondent for ITV, is a friend of the Sussexes and previously interviewed them for a documentary about their 2019 Africa tour.