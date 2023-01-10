Prince Harry served tequila shots on Stephen Colbert's Late Show

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex downs tequila shots at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in NYC - Splash News/Splash News

Prince Harry was served tequila shots by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert in his latest interview.

Introducing the show prior to the Duke's appearance on social media, Mr Colbert quipped that the prince would be appearing to talk about his new book "Spare - also available on audiobook and commemorative plate".

"I've read the book - I've read the book; it's very enjoyable, quite emotional, quite revealing. I'm going to have so much to talk about with his Harryness," he said.

"For instance, the stuff he talked about with Anderson Cooper, including this high school memory between him and his brother that's straight out of the older brother/sibling playbook," he said, referring to how a teenage Prince William told his brother to pretend he did not know him when they were both at Eton, as detailed in Spare.

Are you ready? Because we are. Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will join us on #Colbert tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/FZDAKnrXn7 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 10, 2023

"That's heartbreaking," said Mr Colbert. "I mean, to be rejected by his older brother at school even though that magic hat sorted them into the same house."

"What do you think?" he asked his audience. "Hufflepuff? Hufflepuff? Gryffindor, I'm not sure."

Hufflepuff and Gryffindor are houses in JK Rowling's Harry Potter series.

The clip suggests Prince Harry's memoirs are not being taken entirely seriously by his American audience. In a separate clip Colbert said that the show was "going imperial".

Prince Harry was accompanied to the Late Night studios on Monday night by a guard carrying a Glock lock-box with his gun and ammunition. The prince has become increasingly worried about his safety since moving to the United States.

Story continues

On Monday he arrived in an SUV to meet Colbert, who said that the interview will air on Tuesday night.

"The interview will be Prince Harry's first time visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and coincides with the release date of his new memoir, Spare," CBS announced.

"With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," it added.

CBS described Harry as "a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist. He resides in Santa Barbara, Calif., with his family and three dogs."