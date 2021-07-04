Harry Reveals That He And Meghan Have 'Been Lucky' With Lili So Far

Prince Harry surprised attendees of the WellChild Awards ceremony at London's Kew Gardens on Wednesday.

Prior to greeting the winners, he spoke with friend and singer Ed Sheeran about fatherhood.

He and the Duchess of Sussex welcomed daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana on June 4th.

"Congratulations, a girl right?" Sheeran asked the Duke of Sussex. "We just had a little girl ten months ago now. You're still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?"

"Two is definitely a juggle," Harry said. He and the Duchess of Sussex welcomed daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana on June 4th.

Sheeran married Cherry Seaborn in 2019. Their daughter, Lyra Antarctica, was born last year.

The Prince later noted, "We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy."

WellChild is "the national UK children's charity making it possible for children and young people with exceptional health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital," according to the organization's site. Prince Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007. In 2019, he and the Duchess of Sussex attended the awards ceremony, which honors children and the healthcare workers that care for them. The event was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today our Patron The Duke of Sussex met 2021 WellChild Award winners at a garden party @kewgardens. The #WellChildAwards, in association with @gsk, looked different this year as we ensured attendees remained safe in line with #COVID guidelines. See some of our favourite photos. pic.twitter.com/nzzwa3NXk0 — WellChild (@WellChild) June 30, 2021

"Since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, this organization and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart," Harry said at the event. "I wasn't a father at the time, and yet the stories of these children and parents transcended that. I didn't need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work. Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild."

Prince Harry has been in England since June 25. Alongside Prince William, he will attend an unveiling of a Princess Diana statue that is set to take place Thursday.

