Harry Reid memorial, Golden Globes, cruise cancellations: 5 things to know this weekend

Editors
·4 min read

Biden, Obama expected at memorial for late Senate leader Harry Reid

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and other prominent Democrats will pay tribute Saturday to Harry Reid at a memorial service in Nevada, the former Senate majority leader's home state. Reid, considered to have been one of the most powerful Democrats to serve in Washington, died late last month at 82 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Biden, who served alongside Reid in the upper chamber for 22 years and later worked with him when he was vice president, is slated to deliver remarks. Obama is also expected to deliver Reid's eulogy. The pair worked together to pass the former president's signature healthcare law.

More cruise cancellations due to COVID-19

Royal Caribbean International announced Friday that it will pause operations on multiple ships due to COVID-19, canceling some sailings starting this weekend. Affected passengers will have "compensation options," including a full refund. Royal Caribbean isn't the only cruise line to cancel sailings due to the surge: Norwegian Cruise Line canceled cruises on eight of its ships Wednesday. While most cruises still haven't been canceled, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against cruise travel last week. The agency noted the decision was made as COVID-19 cases were increasing on ships in the U.S. and around the globe.

Elvis Presley fans mark his birthday at Graceland

Saturday marks what would have been Elvis Presley's 87th birthday. The late "King of Rock and Roll" died in 1977 at age 42. Each year, fans gather at his Graceland estate in Memphis to celebrate his life. As is custom, Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises will commemorate his birthday with several days of events, reflections and concerts. Some pre-birthday festivities have come and gone but Presley's widow Priscilla Presley is expected to cut a cake honoring his birthday in the morning of the day itself.

Golden Globes are still happening ... kind of

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, inundated with recent criticism and scandal, is still moving forward with the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, though you won't be able to watch it. Following backlash against the HFPA, there won't be a televised or livestreamed show this Sunday, and the ceremony is not expected to have stars present. Instead, a scaled-back presentation announcing the movie and TV winners of this year's Golden Globe Awards will be unveiled Sunday at the show's typical home at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles with winners announced starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The ceremony, which will also spotlight the HFPA's philanthropy efforts, will not have a live audience due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases around the U.S.

Clown party? Frustrated Jaguars fans plan to wear costumes during game

Fans are revolting against the Jacksonville Jaguars and have team owner Shad Khan in their crosshairs. Hundreds, if not thousands, have changed their social media profile pics to a clown donning Khan’s signature mustache, and they’ve been replying to every Jaguars post with clown emojis. This Sunday, they’re planning to wear clown costumes when the team hosts the Indianapolis Colts. The message: Fire general manager Trent Baalke, whose reputation and repeated mistakes have been under the microscope since reports that he would be retained in 2022 and would assist in the team’s search for a new coach. A roofing business is suing to have its name removed from the matchup to avoid "being emphasized as the primary sponsor of the clown game."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Harry Reid memorial, Golden Globes, canceled cruises: 5 things to know

