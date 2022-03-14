Harry Redknapp back in management to lead London Marathon charity dream team

Matthew George, PA
·4 min read

Football manager Harry Redknapp is coming out of retirement to lead a charity team hoping to raise £3 million at the London Marathon inspired by his heart problems a decade ago.

The 75-year-old former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur boss – nicknamed The Gaffer – will help the British Heart Foundation (BHF) squad of more than 1,600 runners for the race on October 2.

The 2022 TCS London Marathon ballot announcement is on Monday, and he urged all those who successfully secure a place to join Team BHF and raise money for regenerative medicine.

Redknapp – who was crowned King of the Jungle when he won the 2018 series of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! – has personal reasons for supporting the BHF.

In 2011, he had a problem with a pain in his chest due to the arteries supplying his heart muscle becoming blocked.

“I didn’t feel good, but I was lucky as I was at Tottenham so I had medical people around who could get it sorted for me,” he told the PA news agency.

“Tests showed I had blocked arteries, and now I’m one of the lucky ones as I got the warning signs, got a diagnosis, and got sorted out with an angioplasty and a couple of stents.

“But not everyone gets that chance. Many people are missing out on years of their life or living with pain and suffering that stops them having a decent quality of life.”

Harry Redknapp to manage London Marathon teamtspur Park
Harry Redknapp says he has always kept himself in shape (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He was with Glenn Hoddle when the former England manager suffered a cardiac arrest in 2018, recovering after emergency surgery, and he said: “You just don’t know when it might happen, and you have to make sure you get checked out.

“The London Marathon is a great vehicle for money raising, and I’ve been down there a couple of times – my son ran it one year – and it’s great to see all the people making that effort, and the training they put into it.”

Redknapp said: “When I was a young player at West Ham we used to get on the coach to go and run through Epping Forest for a couple of hours, it’s all different now of course, we didn’t have heart monitors or anything like that.

“I loved long-distance running, we’d run for miles, I was very skinny, 10 stone 6lb, and running was very easy for me.”

He said he can help runners with fitness tips, and still keeps in shape: “I do a couple of days a week, I have a lad come round and I do some boxing training, I’ve got a punchbag.

“I’m not a drinker, only with a meal and only ever a glass of wine, I’ve never drunk beer in my life and I never put weight on. And I play golf a couple of days a week, and walk the dog every day.”

Redknapp added: “The British Heart Foundation, it is fantastic what they do. That’s why I’m urging everyone who has been successful in getting a London Marathon ballot place to use it to run for the BHF and raise money to help heal hearts.”

London Marathon 2021
Runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2021 London Marathon (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The BHF said nearly a million people in the UK are living with heart failure, which in its severest form has a survival rate worse than many cancers and can be so debilitating that everyday tasks, like climbing a flight of stairs, become a struggle.

Among those competing on Team BHF is Pete Robertson, 49, a father-of-three from Nottinghamshire and a regular runner who completed a half ironman just two weeks before he suffered a heart attack in November 2019.

He said: “I didn’t realise I was having a heart attack at the time. I didn’t think it could happen to me. I’d just completed an ironman.

“The damage to my heart meant I went from being able to easily run a marathon and do triathlons to shuffling around the room.

“The doctors said my fitness pretty much saved me, but I had to start from the beginning again and slowly build my fitness back up. It’s been a long road to recovery, I struggled to come to terms with what had happened to me.”

– Runners who want to use their ballot place to join Team BHF and take on the 2022 TCS London Marathon can find more information, or register to run for the BHF, by visiting: www.bhf.org.uk/londonmarathon2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Chicago NHL team's new GM has a Sudbury connection

    The NHL's newest general manager has strong ties to Greater Sudbury. On March 1 the Chicago NHL team promoted Kyle Davidson after a 12-year career with the organization. Davidson graduated from Laurentian University's sports administration program in 2010, and went on to work for the team later that year, where he started as an intern. He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted six times during his career. Davidson took on the general manager role in October 2021 on an interim basis, after

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea