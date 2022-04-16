Harry Potter's Evanna Lynch teams up with Love Island's Dr Alex in new project

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta - Getty Images

Harry Potter alum Evanna Lynch appears as a guest on ITV's new digital series centred on mental health titled How We Move.

The show, which launched earlier this week (April 11), is hosted by Love Island's Dr Alex George – who explores the different ways people boost their mental wellbeing.

Throughout the series, Dr Alex will lead honest conversations with influencers, actors and broadcasters from various backgrounds, in an effort to encourage people to overcome their lowest moments through whatever means possible.

The first episode sees Dr Alex in discussion with Lynch — who reveals that her method of getting through low moments involves handstands and finding calm in "mundane Amazon product reviews".

Irish YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf also shares that singing show tunes to his cat and plane spotting relaxes him.

The series is in partnership with CALM and is aimed at 16-34 years olds – enabling younger people to better manage mindfulness strategies. It is also part of ITV's commitment to encouraging 200 million actions to support mental or physical health by 2023.

Speaking about hosting the series, Dr Alex George said in a statement: "It is an absolute honour to be fronting this campaign, a collaboration between ITV2 and CALM. I think over the last couple of years we've all learnt how important it is to take care of ourselves and our mental health. We often think of self-care as doing things like having a bath or going for a walk but in truth self care is individual and unique to every person.

"Ultimately it's about doing what gets you through. Each episode we have spoken to a wide variety of guests from different backgrounds with different ways they get through. I hope viewers and listeners will enjoy each episode and take something away that helps them with their self-care," Dr Alex added.

Monthly episodes of How We Move are available on ITV2's YouTube channel.

