Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe shows support for trans community following JK Rowling comments

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has responded to comments about trans people made by the books' author, JK Rowling, that have caused a huge backlash and led to accusations of transphobia.



Rowling was heavily criticised for ignoring trans men, women who had hysterectomies, and a range of other people in a tweet about menstruation.

Sharing her reaction to an article titled "Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate", she wrote: "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

Rowling has also previously showed her support for someone who said that they believed people cannot change their biological sex.

In an open essay for The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organisation aiming to help LGBTQ+ youth, Radcliffe acknowledged both Rowling's huge impact on his life and career, and the likelihood his response could be portrayed as "in-fighting", but said that he had to speak out.

"Transgender women are women," he said. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.

"According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity.

"It's clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."

Addressing fans of the series who are trying to balance their love of that world with their feelings towards its author, Daniel wrote: "To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you.

"I really hope that you don't entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you. If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life – then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred.

"And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much."

The actor further encouraged people to read 'The Trevor Project's Guide to Being an Ally to Transgender and Nonbinary Youth'.

Cho Chang actress Katie Leung also responded to the comments, albeit less directly, by posting a number of resources for the support of Black trans people. Bertie Gilbert, who played Draco Malfoy's son in the final film's last scene, was more explicit in his criticism of the author.

"Imagine writing a generation-defining tale of heroism, thwarting those who reject progress and seek to divide us based on arbitrary differences..." he posted, "only to become so absurdly rich and bored you go on a public crusade to deny an already marginalised group the right to just f**king be."

Defending herself from accusations of transphobia over the weekend, Rowling wrote: "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth.

"The idea that women like me, who've been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they're vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – 'hate' trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences is nonsense.

"I respect every trans person's right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I'd march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so."

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Anyone who has witnessed or experienced a hate crime is urged to call the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the True Vision website. In an emergency, always dial 999.

