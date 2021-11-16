‘Harry Potter’ stars returning for 20th anniversary special. Here’s what to know

The stars of the “Harry Potter” movie franchise, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, will star in a new HBO Max reunion special, the streaming service announced Nov. 16.

The special, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” debuts Jan. 1 on HBO Max.

The feature will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations,” according to a news release. The news was announced Nov. 16, 20 years after the first “Harry Potter” movie premiered.

Here’s a look at the trailer for the highly-anticipated reunion:

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year's Day, only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/T8ZeIdukLg — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) November 16, 2021

It’s the first time the cast has reunited since the franchise concluded in 2011. Radcliffe, Grint and Watson, who portrayed Harry, Ron and Hermione, will be joined by the following alum from the franchise: Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch and Evanna Lynch.

Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbottom, was among the cast members who commented on the new special.

“This New Year’s Day... we’re putting the band back together,” he said on Twitter.

Chris Columbus, the director the first two “Harry Potter” movies who also produced the third, will be featured in the special.

“This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later,” Tom Ascheim, president, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics, said in a statement.

Fans of the “Harry Potter” franchise — one of the most revered in the 21st century — rejoiced at the announcement.

the orignal cast of HP is returning. how awesome is that?? im gonna really cry seeing them talk about HP again after so many years pic.twitter.com/SRmSkrubGy — nikhil • NWH ️ |0 (@bruciewayne21) November 16, 2021

THANK YOU ️ I can’t believe it still. I don’t care what it’s about.. how did they keep THIS under the rug for this long #HarryPotter #ReturnToHogwarts #potterhead pic.twitter.com/HhG3yTIgZ9 — Redd (@CH4x2810Ux2) November 16, 2021

HARRY POTTER REUNION NEXT YEAR AND THAT'S HOW I KNOW 2022 WILL BE GREAT pic.twitter.com/iOigO4819Q — lisa (@materiaIgurI) November 16, 2021

Watson teased the new special in a heartfelt Instagram post while paying homage to the “Harry Potter” world.

“I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people,” she said. “I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful. Thank you to the fans that have continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed. The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place.”