Harry Potter Stars React to the Death of Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane

Whitney Perry
·5 min read

Robbie Coltrane, the actor who immortalized the words, “yer a wizard, Harry,” died Friday, his reps confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 72.

Though Coltrane appeared in over 100 film and television projects, including two James Bond films and the award-winning Channel 4 series National Treasure, the actor was best known for his portrayal of the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise. After starring in all eight of the magical films from 2001 to 2011, Coltrane recently returned to Hogwarts for the emotional 20th-anniversary special.

"I just think it's an end of an era. It's 10 years of my life, my children have grown up during it," Coltrane said during the HBO Max documentary. "The legacy of the movies is that my children's generation will show them to their children, so you could be watching it in 50 years time, easy. I'll not be here sadly, but Hagrid will."

Since the news of Coltrane's passing broke on October 14, his fellow Harry Potter actors have been paying tribute to the British icon.

Daniel Radcliffe

In a statement to Variety, the franchise's titular star shared his own memories of Coltrane from the set of the films.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Radcliffe said in his statement. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe, 2001, (c) Warner Brothers/

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe, 2001, (c) Warner Brothers/

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Emma Watson

“Rest In Peace, Robbie Coltrane,” Watson wrote in an Instagram Story. “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as an adult. His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant—he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

She continued, “Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us.”

She concluded her statement with a white heart emoji, writing, “There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”

Rupert Grint

“Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination,” Grint shared in a touching Instagram tribute. “No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie.”

The Ron Weasley actor continued, “Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.”

Tom Felton

“One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest,” the Draco Malfoy actor shared on Instagram. “I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate - thank you for everything xx.”

Matthew Lewis

“Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn’t give a fuck and it always made you smile," the actor, who starred as  Neville Longbottom in the franchise, tweeted. “A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x.”

James Phelps

“I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun,” the actor who played Fred Weasley wrote on Twitter. “And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said, ‘Enjoy it, you’ll be great.' Thank you for that x."

Oliver Phelps

The actor behind George Weasley shared a memory from November 2001 in Leicester Square, London. “'Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls Royce for your first car!'” he recalls Coltrane telling him at the first Harry Potter red carpet premiere. Phelps added, “Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x.”

Bonnie Wright

“Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane,” the Ginny Weasley actor tweeted. “Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home & unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family.”

The actor also shared the tribute on Instagram, adding, “Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set. A type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness.”

David Thewlis

“The richest, mightiest and most mischievous laughter on set was all big Robbie’s fault,” the actor who played Remus Lupin captioned a photo of Coltrane on Instagram. “You are forever loved, dear man, and will be sorely missed. ❤️”

Afshan Azad-Kazi

“Absolutely gutted. Forever our Hagrid,” the Padma Patil actor wrote in an Instagram Story. “What an honour to have met and been in the same room as this legend. Rest in peace.” In a second IG Story, Azad-Kazi added, “I'm really really sad. Hugs to all the Potter family tonight.”

This post may be updated.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

