Harry Potter star's new BBC drama The Sixth Commandment gets first look

The Sixth Commandment, the new BBC drama featuring Harry Potter star Timothy Spall, has released its first-look images.

The four-part drama sees Spall assume the role of "inspirational teacher" Peter Farquhar, and the series is based on a true story.

The synopsis for the series, which is being penned by A Very British Scandal screenwriter Sarah Phelps, reads: "The Sixth Commandment tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar, and a charismatic student, Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke), set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory.

"It also focuses on how suspicions around Field's relationship with Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid), Peter's deeply religious neighbour, unlocked a series of chilling revelations. [It] explores the way in which both Peter and Ann were manipulated by Field, capturing the extreme gaslighting, the gripping police investigation and the high-profile trial."

The series also "poignantly highlights the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness, as Field closed in on them. It also celebrates both Peter and Ann's lives as cherished mentors, much loved relatives and adored friends."

Starring alongside Spall, Hardwicke and Reid are Annabel Scholey, Sheila Hancock, Ben Bailey Smith and Adrian Rawlins, with directing duties being handled by Saul Dibb. The four-part series doesn't currently have a release date.

Spall, who has also starred in Mr Turner and The King's Speech, played Peter Pettigrew in five Harry Potter films. Despite the critical and commercial success of the franchise, lead star Rupert Grint revealed that the fame that came with playing Ron Weasley could be "suffocating" at times.

"In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred," he said. "Potter was so full on – [filming] all year, then we'd promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating . I wanted a break, to reflect on everything."

The Sixth Commandment currently has no release date.

