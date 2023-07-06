Harry Potter star's new BBC drama gets first look trailer

Amanda Searle - BBC

Timothy Spall stars in BBC drama The Sixth Commandment, an eerie thriller that has just released a first-look trailer.

Inspired by a chilling real-life story, the upcoming series sees the Harry Potter and Enchanted actor as Peter Farquhar, a university lecturer seduced by church warden and student Ben Field (Normal People's Éanna Hardwicke), who gaslights and isolates him to get his hands on his inheritance.

Suspicions about Ben's real intentions arise when he replicates the same pattern with Peter's deeply religious neighbour, Ann Moore-Martin (Sanditon's Anne Reid). Following Peter's death, the connections between the two relationships shed a grim light on the scope of Ben's deception and evil plan.

Amanda Searle - BBC

According to the official synopsis, The Sixth Commandment explores the way in which both Peter and Ann were manipulated by Field, "capturing the extreme gaslighting, the gripping police investigation and the high-profile trial".

The series also aims to highlight the devastating effect of isolation and loneliness, as Field closed in on his victims.

Created in full cooperation with members of Farquhar and Moore-Martin's families, the four-part drama doesn't just focus on Field's actions, but celebrates both Peter and Ann as cherished mentors, much loved relatives and adored friends.

Amanda Searle - BBC

Written by Sarah Phelps (A Very British Scandal) and directed by Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings), The Sixth Commandment also stars Annabel Scholey (The Split), Sheila Hancock (A Discovery of Witches), Ben Bailey Smith (Andor), Conor MacNeill (Industry), Adrian Rawlins (Baptiste) and Amanda Root (Unforgotten).

Episode one of The Sixth Commandment airs on BBC One on Monday, July 17, with episode two airing the next day. Episodes three and four will air on Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25, with all episodes being available on iPlayer.

