'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Georgia Groome

“Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint is embarking on his most magical journey yet: fatherhood.

The English actor, 31, and his partner of nearly a decade, actor Georgia Groome, 28, welcomed their first child together this week.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” a representative for the couple told E! News on Thursday. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(Photo: Getty Images)

The news comes weeks after the longtime couple confirmed that they were expecting after Groome, who is perhaps best known for her role in 2008′s film “Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging,” was photographed visibly pregnant during an outing in their hometown of London.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” their rep said in a statement.

The two, who’ve dated on and off since 2011, were rumored to be married last year when Groome was seen with a gold band on her left ring finger, but neither has confirmed or denied the engagement buzz.

Grint, however, has been open about his desire to enter the next phase of his life and start a family now that his “Potter” days are behind him.

“I’d like to settle down and have kids soon,” he told The Guardian back in 2018. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

In this case, might we suggest ... Hermione?

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.