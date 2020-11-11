'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint joins Instagram and reveals daughter's name: 'Only 10 years late'

We are pleased to inform you that Rupert Grint has joined Instagram.

Grint made his Instagram debut Tuesday by sharing a photo of himself and his 7-month old daughter. The "Harry Potter" actor also revealed her name: Wednesday.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" Grint captioned the photo. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome announced the arrival of their first child together in May.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," read a statement from publicist Clair Dobbs. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" series, already amassed more than a million followers on the social media platform in the first few hours since his inaugural post.

He also gave a subtle nod to actress Maggie Smith, aka Professor McGonagall. Grint's Instagram profile picture is set to a photo of Smith giving a young Grint a kiss on the cheek.

Grint joins his fellow "Harry Potter" co-stars – Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis – on Instagram. Daniel Radcliffe is still holding out, it seems.

"Harry Potter" author J. K. Rowling dubbed the actors as "The Big Seven," and the cast members have kept close over the years.

Last year, Watson, who brought Hermione Granger to life in all eight of the fantasy films, reunited with Felton, Lewis, Wright and Evanna Lynch over the holidays for an epic family photo.

"Merry Christmas from us," Watson captioned a black-and-white Instagram picture of the gang Wednesday, more than eight years after the "Harry Potter" film series concluded in 2011.

Felton shared a color version of the same picture on his Instagram account, writing, "Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin."

Contributing: Erin Jensen and Cydney Henderson

