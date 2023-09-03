Harry Potter star felt "frustrated" about her lack of screen time in the saga

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright has admitted she was left disappointed by her lack of screen-time in the franchise.

The actor played Ginny Weasley in all eight films of the series, running from 2001’s The Philosopher’s Stone until The Deathly Hallows - Part 2 in 2011.

The characterisation of Ginny in the films received some criticism from devoted fans of the books, with her role reportedly being reduced on-screen.

Wright, who has since directed music videos, appeared on the Inside of You podcast alongside Michael Rosenbaum, and revealed she had some misgivings about her screen-time across the franchise.

“I definitely feel there was anxiety toward performing and doing the best thing as my character built,” she began. “It’s like, ‘Oh gosh, will I do justice to this character that people love?’ That was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the films.

“So you didn’t really have as much to show in the films. [It was a] little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn’t get to come through because there weren’t the scenes to do that. That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess.

“There was just no room for much change in those scripts. There were a million executives going through them all. What I took, which I don’t take so much to heart now, is that my anxiety was about being seen as badly portraying this character, rather than later realising that I wasn’t really given the opportunity to do that. So it wasn’t really my fault, exactly.”

Wright announced earlier this year that she was expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo, with the star announcing the news a year after they tied the knot.

