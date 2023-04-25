Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with partner Erin Darke

Tina Campbell
·1 min read
Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner Erin Darke have welcomed their first child together (Getty Images)
Daniel Radcliffe is now a father after his girlfriend Erin Darke gave birth to their first child together.

The 33-year-old actor, who originally shot to fame as a child star playing the titular character in the Harry Potter films, has been with American actress Darke, 38, for over a decade after first meeting in 2012 while working together on drama Kill Your Darlings.

Appearing to be embracing his new role, Radcliffe was snapped pushing a navy-coloured pram while enjoying a stroll with his other half in New York on Monday.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Radcliffe kept a low-profile by sporting a baseball cap and his face was covered with a cloth mask.

New mother Darke, who has previously appeared in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, opted for a black T-shirt and light wash jeans with a green corduroy coat.

Radcliffe and Darke first met in 2012 on the set of drama Kill Your Darlings (Reuters)
She accessorised her look with bright orange boots and a yellow bum bag.

There was no chance of a peek at the newborn as the pram was covered with a large muslin cloth shielding their face.

A representative for Radcliffe first confirmed that the couple were expecting in March.

A source told The Mirror: “Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three.

“They told their families and friends recently. It’s an incredibly exciting time.”

The Standard has contacted a representative for Radcliffe for comment.