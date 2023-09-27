“Harry Potter” Star Bonnie Wright and Husband Welcome First Baby Together: ‘Birth Is the Wildest Experience!’

"Andrew and I are so in love with our sun 🌞, " the 'Harry Potter' actress shared on Instagram

Bonnie Wright/Instagram Bonnie Wright and Husband pose together for their birth announcement

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo have become parents!

The Harry Potter actress — who played Ginny Weasley in all eight films of the franchise — welcomed her first baby, a boy, with husband Lococo on Sept. 19.

The couple revealed the happy news on Wednesday with an Instagram post featuring their son, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo, sporting a white and dark yellow striped hat and onesie, while he’s snuggled up in a blanket.

Bonnie Wright/Instagram Bonnie Wright and her husband welcome Elio Ocean Wright Lococo in an Instagram post

The new mom wrote a heartfelt — and what she referred to as a “hormonal emotional extra long” caption announcing their son’s birth date, as well as sharing gratitude for those who assisted her family during their birth “journey.”

"Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo 🩵 born at home on Tuesday 19th September. We’re all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun 🌞! So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!”

The actress, 32, also thanked the midwives that assisted with the birth, “Our perfect and loving midwives Tiffany and Taylor @dosmidwifery our wise and wonderful doula Patti @umamother our doctor Phabby if we had needed to transfer @phabulouscare 🕊.” She added, "Birth workers are amazing 🕊️!”

Wright concluded, “Lastly thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered. Elio has the most tender loving papa. Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!"

PEOPLE has reached out to Wright's rep for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Celebrity Babies Born in 2023

Story continues

Wright’s fellow Harry Potter alums celebrated baby Elio Ocean's arrival in the comments, including Evanna Lynch — who played Luna Lovegood in the franchise. “Awwww congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!!! Welcome to Earth, Elio Ocean!!! 💙🌊.”

Lynch added a piece of Harry Potter trivia, calling out that Elio Ocean shares his birthday with a popular character, “ps. Hermione’s birthday twin, I’m sure you’ve been told!!”

Her onscreen brother, James Phelps, also commented on her post. “Huge congratulations!!”

Additionally, Wright received warm wishes from fans and followers, with a few commenting jokes about the actress’ famous role.

One user wrote, “AH!! ANOTHER WEASLEY?!?” While another commented, “100 points to Gryffindor 🦁🙂.”

Related: 'Harry Potter' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bonnie Wright/Instagram Bonnie Wright and her husband Andrew Lococo, pose in the actress' Instagram post one month before the birth of their son.

The new parents first met in 2020 and tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano, California, in March 2022.

Just a year after their first anniversary in April, the couple shared on Instagram they were expecting their first baby.

Wright posted two photos of her and Lococo, 38, embracing her baby bump as they stood amongst flowers at the top of a mountain.

“​​We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life,” she wrote. “Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents 🥹🌈 It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.