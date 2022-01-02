The Harry Potter Special Hilariously Mistook Emma Roberts For Emma Watson

On January 1, HBO Max dropped the highly anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special. It was a joyful, tender reunion featuring much of the series cast and a whole lot of their childhood memories…and one belonging to someone else.

That's right, the Harry Potter special included new interviews as well as found footage and photos of the OG cast. However, as one eagle-eyed fan pointed out on Twitter, one package dedicated to Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the magical series, included a photo of a completely different actor named Emma.

While Watson described her fond family memories about the Harry Potter books ahead of being cast, a childhood photo of Watson wearing Minnie Mouse ears appeared on the screen. Only, it wasn't a photo of Watson at all—it was of American Horror Story actor Emma Roberts. I mean, at least they've both played witches!

“GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON,” user @vee_delmonico99 tweeted on January 1, alongside a screengrab of the special as well as a throwback Instagram post from Roberts.

To confirm, here is the Instagram in question:

To be fair, I would easily believe you if you told me this was Emma Watson. Also, this photo was posted by Roberts in February 2012, so props to this fan for remembering it. Just for fun, here's a cute childhood pic of Watson:

As for memories that do belong to Watson, the actor revealed during the special that she “fell in love” with her costar Tom Felton while shooting the movies. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring," she recalled, per ET Canada. "The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it — I just fell in love with him."

Story continues

She continued, “I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day,” she said. “He was three years above me and so for him, he was like, ‘You’re like my little sister.'”

While the pair insist they never dated, Felton said he knew about Watson's crush on him. “I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you,'” Felton said. “I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.”

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special is available to stream now on HBO Max.

Originally Appeared on Glamour