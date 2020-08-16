‘Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone’ Nears $1B WW With Magical China Reissue – International Box Office

SUNDAY UPDATE: Blessedly, another busy weekend at the international box office as new titles and eventized reissues hit overseas markets that have resumed operations. The biggest numbers are from China, where Warner Bros’ 4K 3D restoration of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone drew muggles to the tune of an estimated $13.6M on 16,000 screens over the three-day frame (including $2.1M from 594 IMAX screens). The 19-year-old movie set a new single-day gross record in the post-COVID era on Saturday and is now just a little over $2M from becoming only the second movie in the franchise to hit $1B worldwide.

China’s overall three-day weekend was a 65% increase on the last session with about $26.7M. It also helped that capacity restrictions were eased to 50% and that Friday included strong previews of controversial local war pic The Eight Hundred which continues sneaks during the next week before officially launching on August 21.

Sony’s Bad Boys For Life debuted to $3.2M in the Middle Kingdom. The movie, whose previous franchise installments did not release in China, remains the No. 1 film at the worldwide box office for 2020, with its global cume now $426.4M ($220.2M from offshore turnstiles).

IMAX is also a winner during this period with a global weekend of $3M, nearly double last weekend’s gross, and powered by Harry Potter in China and Inception with $640K from 181 IMAX screens in 27 markets. In total, WB’s 10th year anniversary release of Inception in 37 offshore markets generated $1.6M on 2,850 screens. The movie re-releases in the U.S. next weekend, followed by China on August 28 as a tee-up to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet which goes August 26 in some international markets and across Labor Day weekend domestically as well as in China.

Still, as we continue to note, it’s not all about China. In Korea, Deliver Us From Evil continued to deliver at No. 1 with $26M+ to date, and STX’s Greenland saw strong starts in South East Asia and the Nordics. Momentum is building.

Greenland opened at No. 1 in nine new international markets including Taiwan, Singapore, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Switzerland. France and Belgium also continued to play with No. 2 holdovers in Week 2 and Week 3 respectively. The estimated International weekend total is $2.82M from 1,063 locations for an overseas cume of $4.55M.



Taiwan bowed the Gerard Butler-starrer to $1M at 62 locations; 77% ahead of Angle Has Fallen and 174% ahead of Olympus Has Fallen. Singapore was also a No. 1 start with $327K from 45 locations.

In holds, Greenland added $920K from 527 France sites, down just 23% in the sophomore session for a local come of $2.5M behind local comedy Les Blagues De Toto. In France, Greenland is now running well above the Fallen series. Metropolitan Filmexport releases locally and is projecting a lifetime for Greenland in France to surpass that the entire Fallen franchise. Not bad when considering 50% capacity, 25% fewer screenings and a heatwave.

Butler sent a note to say, “It was extraordinary to see Greenland open at #1 in France last weekend generating such robust numbers. Now, with #1 openings in 9 new countries this weekend as cinema’s gradually and safely open across international markets, the timing was certainly right to bring this film to audiences hungry for new and exciting content. The strong international response has been a testament to our belief not only in the movie but in the enthusiasm and desire of audiences to immerse themselves in a theatrical experience during these challenging and unusual times. Greenland is a story of one family’s fight for survival in the face of extreme adversity and we are delighted that it’s receiving the platform it deserves as it expands around the world.”

Director Ric Roman Waugh added, “It’s so rewarding to see audiences connecting with Greenland’s relevant heart-filled story as they dive back into the big action-packed theatrical experience again.”

Elsewhere on the international front, Sony Pictures International Productions’ Spanish comedy Padre No Hay Más Que Uno 2 (Father There is Only One 2) continues its strong run as the top choice in Spain, down just 17% to add $1 in its third frame. The market cume has reached $8.4M to pass Bad Boys For Life as the 2nd biggest film of the year locally.

