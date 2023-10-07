Harry Potter inspired magic celebration taking place in Wirksworth

Bill Bevan (left) and Sally-Anne Swindell (right) run Wirksworth Wizarding Day with the help of Stuart Combellack (centre)

Thousands of people dressed as wizards are expected to make their way to a Derbyshire town this weekend.

It will be the fourth year Wirksworth Wizarding Day has taken place since it started in 2018.

The event was inspired by the fantasy universe in JK Rowling's Harry Potter books and will take place on Sunday.

Visitors have attended previously dressed as mythical characters like wizards, witches and goblins.

Bill Bevan, who founded the event, said he came up with the idea after a trip to the official Warner Bros studio tour.

"I thought Wirksworth does look a bit like Diagon Alley in a way," he said.

After speaking to co-founder Sally-Anne Swindell, they decided to organise an event together.

It involves organisations and individuals across the town hosting different magical events, mostly with a Harry Potter theme.

This includes a Horcrux hunt, potion mixing classes, virtual broomstick flying and storytelling.

Harry Potter films were also listed to be shown at the town's cinema.

Ms Swindell said Wirksworth was the "perfect place" for the celebration of magic to take place.

She also praised the efforts of those that have come in costume in previous years.

"It's not just Harry Potter and people in school uniforms, the outfits are absolutely tremendous it's a real eye-opened.

"It's just like nothing you've ever seen before," she said.

The even first took place in 2018 and attracted about 7,000 people.

Stuart Combellack, who helps organise the events, said: "We've had people come from the United States in the past.

"We get people from towns all around the country - London, Birmingham, Sheffield - places even further afield than that."

