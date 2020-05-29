Harry Potter fans notice secret 'sex scene' on Marauder's Map

Photo credit: Warner Bros

From Cosmopolitan

Despite watching the Harry Potter films more times than we've showered (maybe), Potterheads are still finding out things they never new about the magical world. Whether it's the major cast scandals or glaring plot holes, the latest revelation comes from the Marauder's Map.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We're all spending more time at home due the coronavirus pandemic, which has meant we've had more time on our hands. And like any committed Harry Potter fan, Twitter users have been using that time to rewatch the wizarding franchise.

Day ??? of the lockdown.

I found the secret sex scene in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban pic.twitter.com/3Sk0CdSJ7T

— McLovin' (@IAmLuke_M) April 12, 2020

16 years after Harry Potter And The Prisoner of Azkaban was released, fans are just noticing a spicy moment from the third film. The Marauder's Map, which Harry uses to see where people are moving around Hogwarts, shows two pairs of feet in a rather inconspicuous position in the bottom left corner. Ooh err.

"Day ??? of the lockdown," one viewer wrote on Twitter. "I found the secret sex scene in Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban." Another added, "Thanks, that’s my childhood ruined. I was 35 at the time but that’s beside the point."

Wow. Is it a sex scene? Maybe they're just whispering to each other. Or it's a person with four legs?

Photo credit: Warner Bros

The revelation comes as Daniel Radcliffe announced he was reading the first chapter of Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone , The Boy Who Lived. It's all part of Harry Potter At Home, the collection of free initiatives designed to help keep children and parents occupied during lockdown.

Consider our quarantine covered.

Story continues

Cosmopolitan UK's July issue is on sale now - buy it online with FREE next day delivery or subscribe here.



Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP





You Might Also Like