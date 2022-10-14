Robbie Coltrane dies: JK Rowling pays tribute to ‘incredible’ Harry Potter actor

Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in a scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - Peter Mountain

Robbie Coltrane, beloved by a generation for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films and admired for his portrayal of a troubled yet brilliant criminal psychologist Fitz in Cracker, has died aged 72.

The Bafta-winning actor, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for his roles playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper and Dr Eddie Fitzgerald in ITV's crime drama.

His agent of 40 years Belinda Wright announced that Coltrane died on Friday at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk in Scotland.

In a statement, she described him as “forensically intelligent and brilliantly witty".

She said he would be remembered for “decades to come” as Rubeus Hagrid, a role which “brought joy to children and adults alike”.

JK Rowling paid an emotional tribute to the late actor, who she personally selected for the film adaptations of her books.

She said: “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again.

“He was an incredible talent, a complete one-off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

Daniel Radcliffe remembered his co-star as “one of the funniest people” and an “incredible actor”.

He said: “[He] used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.

“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed.”

Actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry tweeted: “Such depth, power and talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups and honking as we made our first TV show Alfresco. Farewell, old fellow, you’ll be so dreadfully missed.”

Born in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on March 30 1950, Coltrane was the son of teacher and pianist Jean Ross and general practitioner Ian Baxter McMillan and was educated at independent school Glenalmond College in Perth and Kinross.

While there, he was head of the school’s debating society and won prizes for art, which later prompted him to attend Glasgow School of Art and Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh.

Despite attending a private school, he called for them to be banned and gained the nickname “Red Robbie” because of his involvement with the Labour Party and for his anti-conservative views, which were in complete opposition to his upbringing.

It was not until he reached his 20s that he decided to move into the world of acting and took up the stage name Coltrane as a tribute to jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.

After working in theatre and comedy, he secured a role in the BBC comedy series A Kick Up The Eighties, which brought him further roles in The Comic Strip Presents movies The Supergrass (1985) and The Pope Must Die (1991), and a series of comedy sketch shows.

He also appeared as dictionary creator Samuel Johnson in Blackadder The Third in 1987 before reuniting with the cast for the 1988 special Blackadder's Christmas Carol.

It was not until his performance as KGB man Valentin Zukovsky in Bond film Goldeneye (1995) however, that he became internationally known, revisiting the same character in The World Is Not Enough.

This part ultimately led to him securing a role in the Harry Potter franchise and which led to appearances as Hagrid in all eight films.

The 6ft 1ins actor was said to have only taken the role of the giant after his children urged him to.

Coltrane won three Baftas for his work in Cracker and also won an outstanding achievement award from Bafta Scotland in 2011.

Apart from acting and comedy, his talents also extended to voicing characters for animated films such as Brave in 2012 where his voice was used to bring colour to the character Lord Dingwall. He was also the voice of the Gruffalo in the 2009 TV film.

Coltrane was made an OBE in the 2006 New Year’s honours list for his services to drama and he was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

In his later years, he appeared less frequently in film and television, his marriage to his wife, sculptor Rhona Gemmell, ended and he was in daily pain due to his osteoarthritis.

Fiercely private he retreated from the public eye and lived in a rural barn conversion in the Scottish Highlands.

He returned however to be interviewed for HBO's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts - where he spoke of how his legacy as Hagrid would live long beyond him.

Speaking on the special, he said: “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show it to their children, so you could be watching it in 50 years’ time easy.

“I’ll not be here sadly... but Hagrid will.”

The actor is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Ms Gemmell.