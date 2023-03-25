Harry Newman double inspires Leeds’ comeback win over Catalans Dragons

Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

Leeds produced a remarkable second-half comeback to inflict a first Super League defeat of the season on Catalans. The Dragons led 22-8 at half-time and seemed well-placed to go on and make it six wins from six at the start of the new campaign, particularly when Leeds were reduced to 12 men after Harry Newman was sin-binned in the early stages of the second half.

However, the Rhinos scored 24 unanswered points after the break, with Newman returning from the sin-bin to score the try that ultimately decided the game.

Inspired largely by an imperious display from the half-back Blake Austin, Leeds were outstanding after half-time, securing their most impressive result of the season against a side fancied by many to be in the mix for this year’s title. Catalans were outstanding throughout the first half and by the interval, they had crafted a deserved 14-point lead. They broke the deadlock when Tom Davies dived over in the corner and while Leeds hit back with tries from Newman and Rhyse Martin, their 8-6 lead was short-lived.

The Dragons clicked through the gears as the half wore on and they soon went back ahead when Adam Keighran finished a smart move. Mitchell Pearce extended the lead with their third try, though it looked as though there was a suspicion of a double movement as the Australian grounded the ball.

Tom Holroyd dives over to score for Leeds in their comeback win. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

Leeds gifted the Dragons a fourth try as an error from Martin led to Manu Ma’u crossing, with Keighran converting to make it 22-8 at half-time. When Newman was sen to the sin-bin for dissent shortly after the restart you felt all the momentum was with Catalans to kill the hosts off but instead, it spurred the Rhinos into life in sensational fashion.

They scored twice in the 10 minutes Newman was off the field, first when Aidan Sezer freed Richie Myler to score before Jarrod O’Connor exploited a gap in the Catalans defence to cross from dummy-half. They then scored their fifth when a break from the outstanding Austin was finished by Derrell Olpherts but crucially, the usually reliable Martin missed all five conversions, meaning Leeds still trailed by two.

But they were not behind for long. Austin kicked a 40-20 and three plays later, his deft pass sent Tom Holroyd through, with Sezer taking over the goal-kicking duties and converting to make it 26-22 and move Leeds back ahead.

In the final moments, Myler broke from deep and Newman atoned for his yellow card by supporting the full-back and scoring under the posts to seal the win.