Harry and Meghan's List of Requests For Speaking Engagements Was Leaked

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's list of requests for speaking engagements was leaked.

The royal couple reportedly want a guarantee that they'll be paid up front, and that they can choose their moderator.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially financially independent from the royal family thanks to a massive Netflix deal rumored to be worth $50-100 million—but they're also still available for the occasional million-dollar speaking engagement. And their list of "demands" (aka: pretty reasonable requests) was just leaked.

The Telegraph got their hands on the Duke and Duchess' Virtual Event Request Form from Harry Walker Agency, a four-page list of requests for their speaking engagements—including a guarantee that they'll get paid in advance (fair!) and a guarantee that they can choose their own event moderator (also fair!).

According to The Telegraph (via Page Six), the form states that “the choice of Introducer and Moderator will be at the final discretion of the Speaker,” and that “the Fee will need to be paid directly from the contracting organization’s account.”

Meghan and Harry also want to know how many people will be at the event and "who they are," as well as who else is speaking, what branding will be present, what the audience will see on screen, and who the events sponsors are—including “corporations, individuals, members of the organization and government entities or organizations." All of this seems pretty reasonable, as is their request to know what potential sponsors are "receiving in return for their sponsorship.’’

Basically, it sounds like the Duke and Duchess simply want to know what they're getting into—and considering they're a couple whose every move is highly scrutinized, this seems fair!

