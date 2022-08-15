Harry and Meghan to visit UK and Germany in September

(AP)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the UK next month to attend charity events, a spokesperson for the couple said.

The spokesperson said the couple were “delighted” to announce the surprise trip in order to “visit with several charities close to their hearts”.

The Sussexes’ return to the UK marks their first public appearance together in the UK since The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

The couple will attend The One Young World Manchester Summit on September 5, where The Duchess of Sussex is a counsellor alongside Justin Trudeau and Jamie Oliver, before jetting off to Germany for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf One Year To Go ceremony the next day.

The couple will then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards 2022 on September 8.

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry will make time to visit The Queen, with no formal trip announced.

The couple introduced their daughter Lilibet to her great-grandmother during their last visit to the UK.

Queen Elizabeth met with the Sussexes at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, according to reports, but Harry and Meghan, who tried to maintain a low profile so as not to upstage the Queen, found the day “difficult”, a royal expert has since claimed.

Meghan and Harry have established a new life for themselves in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, buying a multimillion-pound home and launching a non-profit foundation, after stepping down as working royals for financial freedom.

The couple have also signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Spotify and Netflix which have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.