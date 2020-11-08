Harry and Meghan visit Los Angeles National Cemetery to pay respects on Remembrance Sunday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

The couple laid flowers that The Duchess picked from their garden at the gravesites of two commonwealth soldiers, one who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery.

They also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery that features a plaque that’s inscribed “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Deference of Their Country.”

The Duke signed a message with the wreath saying: “To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you.”

The pair laid wreathes

It came after the Queen led the nation in marking Remembrance Sunday, as people around the UK privately paid their respects at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 94-year-old monarch was joined by family members and the Prime Minister in commemorating the nation’s war dead at the scaled-back service at the Cenotaph in London.

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex laid wreaths at the ceremony, which was held outdoors with guests required to observe social distancing.

The Duchess picked flowers from their garden

The public were unable to attend this year, with the event taking place during a second national lockdown in England, and were instead encouraged to take part in the two-minute silence at 11am at home.

In other years, Whitehall is usually packed with thousands of veterans and military, but on Sunday less than 30 veterans were in attendance.

The Queen, dressed in a black hat and coat, looked on from a balcony with Lady-in-Waiting Susan Rhodes at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building, as Charles laid a wreath on her behalf.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall looked on from a separate balcony, while the Countess of Wessex and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were on a third balcony.

The Duke of York did not take part in the event, having stepped down from official royal duties following fierce criticism after his Panorama interview about his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.