Harry And Meghan Talk To Malala About Girls' Education, Archie's Milestones

It’s a sign of the times that even a conversation between three of the most famous and influential people in the world starts with some variation of, “Can you hear me OK?”

That marked the beginning of a virtual chat that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had with Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai on Sunday to celebrate International Day of the Girl.

Yousafzai, who’s been fighting for girls to have access to education since she was 11, asked Meghan why girls’ education was a priority for her.

Malala Yousafzai chatting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for International Day of the Girl. More

“So much is at stake when we don’t give a young woman an opportunity to learn,” Meghan said. “When young girls have access to education, everyone wins and everyone succeeds.”

She explained that tools granted to girls in childhood will result in more empowered female leaders.

When asking ”‘How do you get a woman to embrace her voice,’ well, you have to start with where she is as a young girl,” Meghan said. “Typically, when a woman is present at the table, she’s going to be advocating for an entire family instead of a patriarchal presence.”

COVID-19 could add significantly to the 130 million girls who aren’t in school

Meghan’s commitment to those issue dates back to before she was the Duchess of Sussex. In 2016, she visited Rwanda and then India, where she saw firsthand some of the challenges to girls’ education, she said: in both countries, girls were at risk of dropping out because they weren’t given bathroom facilities or were forced to miss school when they were menstruating. In 2017, eight months before she and Harry announced their engagement, she wrote an op-ed for Time about period poverty.

Not having equal access to schooling as a child will effect a girl’s future, she explained on Sunday.

“That alone creates a ripple effect for your entire life,” she said. “By fixing that one thing, you end up fixing multiple problems.”

“Right now, there are already 130 million girls out of school, but an additional 20 million more...

