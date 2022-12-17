The Harry and Meghan saga is stoking the fires of Australian republicanism

Lucie Morris-Marr
·4 min read
Harry &amp; Meghan has got many Australians questioned their country’s future ties
Harry & Meghan has got many Australians questioned their country’s future ties

For a nation still recovering from the emotional hangover over the loss of its sovereign, the latest Harry & Meghan instalment is triggering sympathy mixed with fierce debate about Australia becoming a republic.

While the last public republican referendum failed in 1999 – one that proposed replacing the late Queen and governor-general with a president – the tearful account by the Sussexes of “institutional gaslighting” and “cold” behaviour from senior royals and their staff is renewing calls to break away from the monarchy.

As the second volume of the revealing documentary aired this week, charting in detail why the couple decided to carve out a new life in the US, many Australians questioned their country’s future ties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their tour of Australia in 2018 - AFP
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their tour of Australia in 2018 - AFP

Bestselling Australian novelist and true crime author Vikki Petraitis told The Telegraph she was saddened by the final three episodes, and in particular about the alleged attempts to silence Meghan. “I saw it as absolute manipulation,” she said. “Now that the Queen has gone, if the Royal family can’t reconcile with Harry and turn the tide so it’s not abusive to him and his family, what hope do they have of surviving?”

On social media the commentary among Australians after the final episodes was at times angry and heated.

“Am reminded that it is high time we in Australia formally unshackled ourselves from this entire family,” said one tweet, from a woman in Sydney. Another user, a male software developer based in Canberra, described the Royal family as an “awkward institution.”

Other Australians, however, expressed dismay and disinterest, with one commenting the show involved “two extremely privileged people whining about how tough it is being them.”

Meanwhile, Peter FitzSimons, former chairman of the Australian Republic Movement, commented sympathetically that the controversial series had changed his mind about the couple’s motivations. “I start to get what they were on about,” he tweeted.

Before the show aired, the Menzies Research Centre showed support for remaining a monarchy and keeping a royal head of state had risen from 43 per cent in January to 57 per cent. However, FitzSimons has since conducted his own online poll among his 136,000 Twitter followers about Harry and Meghan, which resulted in 51 per cent saying they liked the couple “better” after watching their six-part documentary.

In the final episodes, friends of Harry and Meghan noted their Australian tour in 2018 as the “turning point” in which the Palace began to feel threatened by their popularity. “I think Australia was a real turning point because they were so popular,” Meghan’s friend, Lucy Fraser, said in the documentary. “So popular with the public, that internals at the Palace were incredibly threatened by that.”

Australian journalist Natalie Oliveri saw the hysteria first hand when the couple toured the country. She believes their future could have taken a far different trajectory. “I was on the Australian tour with Harry and Meghan and witnessed the insane popularity they had with crowds,” she posted on Twitter. “Sad to see how drastically the situation has turned. Imagine how things could have been.”

While the couple’s series, which at times included Meghan in tears, may well have prompted sympathy and compassion, it is clear the ensuing family drama may add fuel to the republican debate for some time to come.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has long supported the republican movement but so far his focus has been testing the mood with “national consultation” work behind the scenes, rather than any solid sign of another referendum. But with voices on the matter becoming louder after the Netflix documentary, that may well change.

As Melbourne-based academic and scientist Rob White remarked, the loss of Prince Harry to the official royal line-up has been a blow.

“I’m no fan of the monarchy – bring on the republic of Australia,” he wrote on social media. ‘But I quite liked Harry… they could have contributed so much – pity.”

Latest Stories

  • Range Media Partners Signs Director Julie Taymor

    EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed director Julie Taymor, who has worked across multiple mediums including film, television, theater, and opera throughout her esteemed career. Best known for directing the 2002 film Frida starring Salma Hayek, which won two Academy Awards and was nominated for an additional four, including a nomination for Taymor. She was […]

  • Salma Hayek: Channing Tatum Lap Dance Was ‘Physically Challenging’ in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

    "I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes," Hayek said.

  • Harry and Meghan 'will be welcome' at Charles's coronation, report says

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will still be invited to the King's coronation, according to a report, despite the controversial claims they have levelled at the Royal Family in a recent Netflix documentary series. Harry and Meghan will be allowed to attend the historic ceremony on 6 May if they wish to, The Daily Telegraph has said, although it is understood they have not yet received an invitation. The guest list for the Westminster Abbey occasion will be drawn up in the coming months, but a source told the newspaper: "All members of the family will be welcome."

  • Meghan ‘did royal job better than those born to do it’, claims Prince Harry

    The Duke of Sussex has suggested that his wife’s ability to do the job of being royal “better than those who were born to do this” had “upset people” by “shifting the balance” of the Royal family.

  • Salma Hayek Says She Keeps Her Kids 'Humble' at Christmas with 'Meaningful' and 'Silly' Gifts

    Salma Hayek shares daughter Valentina Paloma, 16, with husband François-Henri Pinault, who is also dad to Augustin, 16, Mathilde, 21, and François, 24

  • Penguins stars' kind gesture for die-hard fan goes horribly wrong

    Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust's nice gesture towards a die-hard Penguins fan turned sour after the fan lost the valuable memorabilia on the flight back home.

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy questionable for game vs. Seahawks

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks. Shanahan said Purdy is not in danger of making the injury worse b

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Cubs, Bellinger finalize $17.5 million, 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and former National League MVP Cody Bellinger finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday. Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 18 after the 27-year-old outfielder hit .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games. He figures to play center for the Cubs. Bellinger was limited to 95 games during the 2021 regular season when he was on the injured list three times and batted .165. He hit .353 in 12 gam

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i