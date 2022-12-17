The Harry and Meghan saga is stoking the fires of Australian republicanism

Harry & Meghan has got many Australians questioned their country’s future ties

For a nation still recovering from the emotional hangover over the loss of its sovereign, the latest Harry & Meghan instalment is triggering sympathy mixed with fierce debate about Australia becoming a republic.

While the last public republican referendum failed in 1999 – one that proposed replacing the late Queen and governor-general with a president – the tearful account by the Sussexes of “institutional gaslighting” and “cold” behaviour from senior royals and their staff is renewing calls to break away from the monarchy.

As the second volume of the revealing documentary aired this week, charting in detail why the couple decided to carve out a new life in the US, many Australians questioned their country’s future ties.

Bestselling Australian novelist and true crime author Vikki Petraitis told The Telegraph she was saddened by the final three episodes, and in particular about the alleged attempts to silence Meghan. “I saw it as absolute manipulation,” she said. “Now that the Queen has gone, if the Royal family can’t reconcile with Harry and turn the tide so it’s not abusive to him and his family, what hope do they have of surviving?”

On social media the commentary among Australians after the final episodes was at times angry and heated.

“Am reminded that it is high time we in Australia formally unshackled ourselves from this entire family,” said one tweet, from a woman in Sydney. Another user, a male software developer based in Canberra, described the Royal family as an “awkward institution.”

Other Australians, however, expressed dismay and disinterest, with one commenting the show involved “two extremely privileged people whining about how tough it is being them.”

Meanwhile, Peter FitzSimons, former chairman of the Australian Republic Movement, commented sympathetically that the controversial series had changed his mind about the couple’s motivations. “I start to get what they were on about,” he tweeted.

Before the show aired, the Menzies Research Centre showed support for remaining a monarchy and keeping a royal head of state had risen from 43 per cent in January to 57 per cent. However, FitzSimons has since conducted his own online poll among his 136,000 Twitter followers about Harry and Meghan, which resulted in 51 per cent saying they liked the couple “better” after watching their six-part documentary.

In the final episodes, friends of Harry and Meghan noted their Australian tour in 2018 as the “turning point” in which the Palace began to feel threatened by their popularity. “I think Australia was a real turning point because they were so popular,” Meghan’s friend, Lucy Fraser, said in the documentary. “So popular with the public, that internals at the Palace were incredibly threatened by that.”

Australian journalist Natalie Oliveri saw the hysteria first hand when the couple toured the country. She believes their future could have taken a far different trajectory. “I was on the Australian tour with Harry and Meghan and witnessed the insane popularity they had with crowds,” she posted on Twitter. “Sad to see how drastically the situation has turned. Imagine how things could have been.”

While the couple’s series, which at times included Meghan in tears, may well have prompted sympathy and compassion, it is clear the ensuing family drama may add fuel to the republican debate for some time to come.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has long supported the republican movement but so far his focus has been testing the mood with “national consultation” work behind the scenes, rather than any solid sign of another referendum. But with voices on the matter becoming louder after the Netflix documentary, that may well change.

As Melbourne-based academic and scientist Rob White remarked, the loss of Prince Harry to the official royal line-up has been a blow.

“I’m no fan of the monarchy – bring on the republic of Australia,” he wrote on social media. ‘But I quite liked Harry… they could have contributed so much – pity.”