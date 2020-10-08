Harry and Meghan plan video call with Malala for International Day of the Girl

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to join education campaigner Malala Yousafzai to celebrate International Day of the Girl.

Harry and Meghan will hold a video chat with the renowned 23-year-old activist on Sunday, a spokesman for the couple said.

The trio will discuss the barriers facing more than 130 million girls around the world who are not in school, and what is being done to help them.

Malala Yousafzai will hold a video call with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday (Joe Giddens/PA)

The conversation will be livestreamed through YouTube and the Malala Fund’s social media channels.

Ms Yousafzai was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman at the age of 15 after campaigning for girls to be educated in her native Pakistan.

She later founded the non-profit Malala Fund to support her work and went on to become the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014.

Every year on her birthday, @malala travels to meet girls fighting for their education. But this year is different. pic.twitter.com/sIiWGRvOlL — Malala Fund (@MalalaFund) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, a spoof website has been set up promoting former Suits star Meghan as a candidate for the 2020 US presidential election, The Sun reported online.

Meghanforpresident.com features images of the duchess with mottos including “Together, we will lead” and “A brighter tomorrow begins today”.

The former senior working royal has been vocal about encouraging people to vote in the US.

A source close to the couple said: “It’s obviously fake. I would encourage people not to give it more attention than it deserves – especially as it’s collecting people’s email addresses and encouraging people to spoil ballots.”

Meghan has urged people to vote in the US presidential elections (Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Bookmakers have already been offering odds of 50/1 for Meghan to become the American president in four years’ time.

Harry faced a backlash amid claims of political interference and suggestions that he was telling people to vote against Republican nominee President Donald Trump when he urged those in the US to vote and “reject hate speech”.