Harry and Meghan 'paying £18,000 a month rent' on Frogmore Cottage while they live in LA

Harry and Meghan had the evening reception for their wedding at Frogmore Cottage. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly pay £18,000 a month rent on their Windsor cottage as they cover the costs of the renovations before they stepped back as senior royals.

The couple intended to live in Frogmore Cottage, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, during married life, and carried out extensive works on the home, which was in disrepair.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed they would have to repay the taxpayer funded work when they and the rest of the Royal Family set out the terms of their departure from their senior roles.

Now it’s emerged the couple will be pay rent on the cottage, which they will stay in on UK trips, at a rate of £18,000 a month.

The Mail On Sunday reported the monthly rent will cover the commercial value of the home and help cover the repayment of the renovations.

The cottage was in need of renovation before Harry and Meghan moved in. (Getty Images)

Read more: Kate and William mark anniversary of crisis text line Shout without original co-founders Meghan and Harry

But the couple could be paying that rate for more than 10 years before the debt is fully repaid.

Frogmore Cottage was converted into one home from five apartments after the Queen gave it to the couple as wedding present in 2018.

It was renovated with £2.4m taxpayer money, but the duke and duchess paid for fittings.

The BBC reported at the time that Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse pointed out the property had been earmarked for work to keep up the royal estate.

Prince William and Kate spent £4m renovating offices in Kensington Palace to become their home in 2014.

Harry and Meghan agreed to repay the work when they stepped back from their royal roles. (WireImage)

Read more: Meghan Markle's school friend defends her - after saying she 'toyed with hearts masterfully'

The duke and duchess are currently living in Los Angeles with their son Archie, who turned one earlier this month.

It’s reported they are not paying rent on the mansion they are staying in in California, where like millions of others, they are in lockdown.

Story continues

Yahoo UK has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

The couple has been unable to launch their new non-profit organisation, Archewell, since their official departure from senior royal roles at the end of March.

Harry and Meghan have been living in Los Angeles with their son Archie. (Save the Children)

Read more: William and Kate join forces with Dua Lipa and Harry Kane in powerful mental health message

But they have been using their time in lockdown to work with a handful of charities, including using Archie’s birthday to help Save the Children fundraise.

The couple is said to be eagerly awaiting the publication of a biography about their royal lives called Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, which is due out on 11 August.

Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book is touted as the true story of the couple’s experience.

A spokesman for the Sussexes told The Times the couple is “relaxed” about the authors’ access to people close to them, but denied the duke and duchess had a sit down interview with them beforehand.

A royal source told The Times: “The rest of the royal family will not be telling their side of the story.”