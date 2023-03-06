Harry and Meghan news latest: Sussexes ‘confirm official invitation to King’s coronation via email’

King Charles III has reportedly officially invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told The Times that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.

It comes after reports that the King may offer the couple a suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace that previously belonged to the Duke of York, after asking them to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

It is understood that the King has instead offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to his disgraced brother, who is said to be “resisting” any attempt to move him out of his current home, the Royal Lodge.

On Saturday evening (4 March), Harry took part in a new interview with author Gabor Mate, during which he revealed that the lack of physical affection he received as a child impacts the way he parents his two children, Archie and Lilibet, today.

He also spoke candidly about his drug use and said that marijuana “really helped him mentally, while cocaine “did nothing” for him.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly received official invitation to the King’s coronation

03:22 , Peony Hirwani

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been officially invited to the King and Queen Consort’s coronation via “email correspondence”.

A spokesperson for the couple said that they “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation”.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet disclosed whether or not they will accept the invitation and fly to the UK for the ceremony on 6 May.

Piers Morgan on news of Meghan and Harry receiving official invitation to the King’s coronation

04:55 , Peony Hirwani

Piers Morgan has responded to news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receiving an official invitation to the King’s coronation “via email”.

“The arrogance of this statement is comical,” he wrote on Twitter. “These Monarchy-trashing clowns shouldn’t be anywhere the Coronation, let anyone taking their time to ‘make a decision.’”

The arrogance of this statement is comical. These Monarchy-trashing clowns shouldn’t be anywhere the Coronation, let anyone taking their time to ‘make a decision.’ https://t.co/DXuY83tVUa — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 5, 2023

Piers Morgan says he has never uttered ‘racist word or sentiment’ against Meghan Markle

04:25 , Peony Hirwani

On Sunday (5 March), the founder of Women in Leadership Publication, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu retweeted a clip of Piers Morgan challenging journalist Ernest Owens for posting a series of tweets accusing him of being racist towards Meghan Markle.

“Piers Morgan demanding evidence of his racist tirades against Meghan Markle is Caucacity on steroids,” she wrote. “Mr ‘Arbiter of What is Racism’ who uses his White privilege and global platform to aggravate racist/sexist/misogynist attacks against her accuses @MrErnestOwens of no evidence.”

Morgan responded to Mos-Shogbamimu, writing: “Oh look, Britain’s most repulsive race-baiter strikes again!

“I’ve never uttered one racist word or sentiment about Meghan Markle. I couldn’t give a damn about her skin colour, only her vile campaign – with her dim doormat husband – to destroy the Royal Family with lies and smears.”

Oh look, Britain's most repulsive race-baiter strikes again! I've never uttered one racist word or sentiment about Meghan Markle.

I couldn't give a damn about her skin colour, only her vile campaign - with her dim doormat husband - to destroy the Royal Family with lies & smears. https://t.co/n3lHg50N5q — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 5, 2023

King Charles ‘to offer Harry and Meghan apartment in Buckingham Palace’ after Frogmore Cottage eviction

03:55 , Peony Hirwani

King Charles III could offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an apartment in Buckingham Palace as their UK residence when they visit the country, it has been reported.

The suite of rooms that the King may offer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously belonged to Prince Andrew.

The Mail on Sunday quoted a source as saying: “His Majesty is furious [with Harry], as is [Prince] William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK.

“London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated.”

Kate Ng reports.

King Charles ‘to offer Harry and Meghan apartment in Buckingham Palace’

William and Kate ‘considering Prince George role’ at coronation

Sunday 5 March 2023 18:45 , Kate Ng

Prince George might be given an official role at his grandfather’s coronation, it has been reported.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be considering whether their eldest child, nine-year-old George, and second in line to the throne, should be included in the congregation at Westminster Abbey.

My colleague Ellie Muir has the full story:

William and Kate ‘considering Prince George role’ at coronation

VOICES: Not even The Kardashians can keep up with Harry and Meghan

Sunday 5 March 2023 17:45 , Kate Ng

The royal family is not really meant to be what it has become: a rolling soap opera. A boring, banal, but bizarrely addictive guilty pleasure, writes Tom Peck.

Read his op-ed below:

Not even The Kardashians can keep up with Harry and Meghan | Tom Peck

Everything we know about King Charles III’s coronation

Sunday 5 March 2023 16:45 , Kate Ng

The King and Queen Consort’s coronation ceremony is just weeks away.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coronation weekend in May:

When is the coronation of King Charles III?

WATCH: Where will Harry and Meghan stay in UK after ‘eviction’ from Frogmore?

Sunday 5 March 2023 15:45 , Kate Ng

Camilla ‘to be called Queen instead of Queen Consort after coronation’

Sunday 5 March 2023 14:50 , Kate Ng

As speculation continues over whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the coronation this spring, it has been reported that the Queen Consort will be known as the Queen instead following the ceremony.

Before her death last September, the late Queen Elizabeth II announced that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort “as she continues her own loyal service”.

But a report quoting “insiders” at Buckingham Palace has suggested that the royal may shed the “cumbersome” title of Queen Consort for the “simpler” title of Queen.

Read the full report here:

Camilla’s title to change after coronation in May, report says

Sarah Ferguson says she has ‘no judgement’ of Harry and Meghan

Sunday 5 March 2023 13:45 , Kate Ng

Sarah Ferguson has revealed she has “no judgement” towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the path they have chosen, while reflecting on the judgement she has faced “all [her] life”.

The Duchess of York, 63, spoke candidly about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from their royal roles and relocate to California, as well as her own experiences being judged, during a new interview.

Chelsea Ritschel reports:

Sarah Ferguson says she has ‘no judgement’ towards Harry and Meghan

Chris Rock questions Meghan Markle’s ‘racism claims’ against royal family in Netflix stand-up show

Sunday 5 March 2023 12:50 , Kate Ng

Chris Rock has called out Meghan Markle for accusing the royal family of being “racist”.

The comedian was hosting a stand-up special, titled Selective Outrage, which was historically broadcast on Netflix live.

During the set, he addressed Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey that occurred in April 2021. In the interview, Markle and Prince Harry said that, while at Buckingham Palace, there were “concerns” raised about “how dark” their baby’s skin might be before Archie was born.

My colleague Jacob Stolworthy has the full story:

Chris Rock lambasts Meghan Markle’s ‘racism claims’ against royal family

Harry and Meghan ‘not fighting’ eviction from Frogmore Cottage

Sunday 5 March 2023 11:45 , Kate Ng

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted the King’s decision to ask them to vacate Frogmore Cottage, it has been reported.

A source close to the couple has said they are “OK” with the King’s decision and are “not fighting it”.

Read the full story here:

Harry and Meghan ‘not fighting’ eviction from Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Meghan have reportedly received official invitation to the King’s coronation

Sunday 5 March 2023 11:04 , Kate Ng

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been officially invited to the King and Queen Consort’s coronation in May via “email correspondence”.

A spokesperson for the couple was quoted by The Times as saying that they “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation”.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet disclosed whether or not they will accept the invitation and fly to the UK for the ceremony.

Prince Harry says he ‘always felt different’ from rest of royal family

Sunday 5 March 2023 10:50 , Kate Ng

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about how he “always felt slightly different” from other members of the royal family and said his mother felt the same way.

He also said he does not consider himself a “victim” and thought that sharing his experiences through his book would help “some people out there”.

Get the full story here:

Prince Harry says he ‘always felt different’ from rest of royal family

Prince Harry reveals how he handles his children’s ‘outbursts’

Sunday 5 March 2023 09:55 , Kate Ng

Prince Harry has shared some of his parenting strategies when raising his children and how he responds during their “outbursts”.

During the Q&A portion of the event, one event guest asked for advice on how to raise children to be “kind, emphatic, and humble humans”. In response, Harry said how important it is for children to feel “love” and be given the opportunity to “be themselves”.

My colleague Amber Raiken reports:

Prince Harry reveals how he handles his children’s ‘outbursts’

King Charles reportedly set to offer Harry and Meghan apartment in Buckingham Palace

Sunday 5 March 2023 07:36 , Kate Ng

The King will reportedly offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an old suite of rooms that previously belonged to the Duke of York in Buckingham Palace as their UK residence, after asking them to vacate Frogmore Cottage.

Following their eviction from their UK home, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to face difficulties if they ever want to visit the UK if they are not offered alternative accommodation by the monarch.

The Mail on Sunday has now quoted a source as saying: “His Majesty is furious [with Harry], as is William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother [Prince] Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK.

“London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated.”

It is understood that Andrew has been offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage, but is “resisting” moving out of his current residence, the Royal Lodge. He has lived there for nearly 20 years.

Prince Harry reveals drugs were a ‘comfort’ to help deal with trauma

Sunday 5 March 2023 06:12 , Adam Withnall

Prince Harry has revealed that using marijuana and psychedelics helped him deal with trauma in his life, as he is diagnosed with attention deficit disorder (ADD) during a livestream interview.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to Dr Gabor Mate, a trauma expert, and they covered a wide range of topics, including his mother’s death, drug use, his time in the army, and his relationship with other members of the royal family.

Read the full story here:

Prince Harry reveals drugs were a ‘comfort’ to help deal with trauma

Harry and Meghan’s absence would ‘cast a shadow’ over King Charles’ coronation, royal expert says

Sunday 5 March 2023 03:59 , Joe Middleton

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to decide not to attend King Charles III and the Queen Consort’s coronation this spring, it would “cast a shadow” over the celebrations, a royal commentator has predicted.

Speculation over whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will fly to the UK to attend the ceremony has increased after it emerged that they were asked to “vacate” their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

It is not known if the Sussexes will receive an invitation to the coronation, although this is expected. However, the King’s decision to request that they move out of Frogmore Cottage and offer the keys to the Duke York instead has reportedly “stunned” the couple.

Harry and Meghan’s absence would ‘cast a shadow’ over King Charles’ coronation

King Charles evicting ‘flamethrowers’ Harry and Meghan is a move to ‘save monarchy’, Piers Morgan says

Sunday 5 March 2023 03:30 , Joe Middleton

Piers Morgan has said that King Charles III is “moving to save the monarchy” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he requests that the pair “vacate” their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they have been asked to vacate the residence handed to them by the late Queen after their marriage in 2018.

They are now said to be making arrangements to have their remaining belongings shipped from the 10-bedroom royal residence to their home in California. Reportedly, Prince Andrew has been offered the keys to the cottage.

King Charles is evicting Harry and Meghan to ‘save monarchy’, Piers Morgan says

Inside Frogmore Cottage, the residence at the centre of a new royal row

Sunday 5 March 2023 02:30 , Joe Middleton

The Grade II-listed Frogmore Cottage has been part of the royal family’s property portfolio since the 19th century.

Over the years, various members of the royal family have lived in the 10-bedroom house, which was first built as a retreat for Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III, in 1801.

It is currently known for being the first marital home and UK residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Inside Frogmore Cottage, the residence at the centre of a new royal row

Rebel Wilson claims Meghan Markle is ‘not as cool’ as Prince Harry

Sunday 5 March 2023 01:30 , Joe Middleton

Rebel Wilson has described the Duchess of Sussex as “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as her husband, the Duke of Sussex.

The Pitch Perfect star recalled her first encounter with the royal couple, which she said happened through a mutual friend who is a polo player.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Wilson, 43, said she introduced her mother to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Rebel Wilson claims Meghan Markle is ‘not as cool’ as Prince Harry

Prince Harry reveals how lack of physical affection throughout childhood impacts how he raises his children

Sunday 5 March 2023 00:30 , Joe Middleton

Prince Harry is speaking out about the lack of physical affection he received throughout his childhood and how it affects him as a father today.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex discussed his four-year-old son, Archie, and one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, whom he shares with wife Meghan Markle, during a live streamed conversation with Dr Gabor Maté. The conversation centred on mental health awareness and personal healing.

During the conversation, Maté pointed out that in Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, he wrote about the lack of hugs he received from members of the royal family. When asked how this family dynamic has impacted his parenting skills, the duke said it encouraged him be more affectionate with his children.

Harry describes lack of physical affection as child and how he shows love to his kids

Prince Harry says wife Meghan Markle ‘saved’ him when he felt ‘stuck’

Saturday 4 March 2023 23:30 , Joe Middleton

Prince Harry reflected on his marriage with Meghan Markle and explained how she helped him at a time when he felt “stuck”.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about his spouse, who he’s been married to since 2018, during a livestream conversation with author Dr Gabor Maté on Saturday. The conversation focused on managing grief, the importance of healing and Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare.

Harry told Maté how his wife had a major impact on his personal growth.

Prince Harry says wife Meghan Markle ‘saved’ him when he felt ‘stuck’

Prince Harry reveals drugs were a ‘comfort’ to help deal with trauma

Saturday 4 March 2023 22:33 , Joe Middleton

Prince Harry has revealed that using marijuana and psychedelics helped him deal with trauma in his life, as he is diagnosed with attention deficit disorder (ADD) during a livestream interview.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to Dr Gabor Mate, a trauma expert, and they covered a wide-range of topics, including his mother’s death, drug use, his time in the army, and his relationship with other members of the Royal Family.

On using drugs, Prince Harry said: “(Cocaine) didn’t do anything for me, it was more a social thing and gave me a sense of belonging for sure, I think it probably also made me feel different to the way I was feeling, which was kind of the point.

Prince Harry reveals drugs were a ‘comfort’ to help deal with trauma

Prince Harry reveals how he handles his children’s ‘outbursts’

Saturday 4 March 2023 22:30 , Joe Middleton

Prince Harry has shared some of his parenting strategies when raising his children and how he responds during their “outbursts”.

During a live streamed conversation on Saturday about personal healing with author Dr Gabor Maté, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his four-year-old son, Archie, and one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, whom he shares with wife Meghan Markle.

During the Q&A portion of the event, one event guest asked for advice on how to raise children to be “kind, emphatic, and humble humans”. In response, Harry said how important it is for children to feel “love” and be given the opportunity to “be themselves”.

Prince Harry reveals how he handles his children’s ‘outbursts’

Prince Harry reveals drugs were a ‘comfort’ to help deal with trauma

Saturday 4 March 2023 21:30 , Joe Middleton

Prince Harry has revealed that using marijuana and psychedelics helped him deal with trauma in his life, as he is diagnosed with attention deficit disorder (ADD) during a livestream interview.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to Dr Gabor Mate, a trauma expert, and they covered a wide-range of topics, including his mother’s death, drug use, his time in the army, and his relationship with other members of the Royal Family.

On using drugs, Prince Harry said: “(Cocaine) didn’t do anything for me, it was more a social thing and gave me a sense of belonging for sure, I think it probably also made me feel different to the way I was feeling, which was kind of the point.”

Prince Harry reveals drugs were a ‘comfort’ to help deal with trauma

Prince Harry reveals how lack of physical affection throughout childhood impacts how he raises his children

Saturday 4 March 2023 20:38 , Joe Middleton

Prince Harry is speaking out about the lack of physical affection he received throughout his childhood and how it affects him as a father today.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex discussed his four-year-old son, Archie, and one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, whom he shares with wife Meghan Markle, during a live streamed conversation with Dr Gabor Maté. The conversation centred on mental health awareness and personal healing.

During the conversation, Maté pointed out that in Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, he wrote about the lack of hugs he received from members of the royal family. When asked how this family dynamic has impacted his parenting skills, the duke said it encouraged him be more affectionate with his children.

Harry describes lack of physical affection as child and how he shows love to his kids

Inside Royal Lodge: The 30-room mansion Prince Andrew may have to vacate for Frogmore Cottage

Saturday 4 March 2023 20:00 , Kate Ng

The Duke of York has resided in the Royal Lodge in Windsor Park for nearly 20 years, but reports suggest his time there may be coming to an end.

It is understood that the King has offered Andrew the keys to Frogmore Cottage after requesting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate it.

Read everything you need to know about the Royal Lodge here:

Inside Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion Prince Andrew may have to vacate

Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD

Saturday 4 March 2023 19:17 , Joe Middleton

Dr Gabor Mate diagnosed the Duke of Sussex with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) during their livestream conversation on Saturday night.

Dr Mate told Prince Harry that he had the condition after reading his book Spare.

The Duke of Sussex responded: “thanks for the free session”.