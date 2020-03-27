Harry and Meghan have 'moved to California' to set up new home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left Canada to set up their new home in California, according to reports.

Harry and Meghan, with their 10-month-old son Archie, are understood to be living in lockdown close to Hollywood in accordance with the state's coronavirus containment measures.

The family left their rented home in Vancouver last week and took a private flight to the US before the border between the two countries closed, The Sun reported.

The report came hours after it was revealed Meghan will narrate a Disney documentary in her first post-royal job.

"Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good", a source told the Sun.

"The borders were closing and the flights were stopping. They had to get out."

The source added that the move was "planned for some time" and the couple realised Canada would "not work out for various reasons" and that they wanted to be based in Los Angeles.

"They have a big support network there. It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based.

"Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria."

The couple are set to officially step down as senior royals on 31 March and will no longer be able to use their HRH styles or use Sussex Royal as their brand.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The couple said they wanted to be financially independent as they announced they were stepping down as senior royals.

The Disney documentary Meghan has worked on is called Elephant, and will be available on streaming service Disney+ from 3 April.

Meanwhile, Harry has recorded a charity single with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir which will be released today.

Bon Jovi, whose parents both served in the US Marine Corps, originally wrote and released the track, called Unbroken, last year as a tribute to veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Harry, who founded the international sporting event for injured or sick military personnel, urged members of the Invictus Games Choir to use their experiences on the front line to make a "massive difference" to the public's mental health.

It emerged earlier this week that Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus but has only experienced mild symptoms.

He is now self-isolating at his Scottish home Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire, while his wife the Duchess of Cornwall is living separately from her husband in the property after she tested negative for COVID-19.

The Queen, 93, is staying at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, and the pair are in good health, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.