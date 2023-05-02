Harry and Meghan should move back to U.K., says Hollywood expert Perez Hilton

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception on October 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Getty Images)

Is Hollywood tiring of Harry and Meghan? Leading U.S. gossip columnist Perez Hilton has declared the couple should return to the UK.

“They need to give up and move back,” Hilton told Page Six. “The only thing that makes them interesting is the family in the UK and all of that drama,” he says, adding they are “boring” on their own.

Hilton says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “not royals to us” in America, only “celebrities”. While they are in their “honeymoon period”, a return is “inevitable”.

Hilton sees hypocrisy in the pair’s attitude to royalty. “They’re still calling themselves the Duke and Duchess but they hate the institution,” he says. “They’re calling their daughter and son Princess and Prince.”

The Duke of Sussex is set to attend the coronation on Saturday, but Meghan will stay at home in California.

The couple of have had had some success in America: his book was a best-seller, and their Netflix show made headlines around the world.

Pledge of allegiance has popular history

The King’s offer to the public to pledge allegiance to him at the Coronation this weekend has been called “outdated”. But it’s not a new idea. Before the 1953 crowning of Elizabeth II, a group of Labour MPs led by Clement Attlee suggested a similar oath by the common man as well as one by the aristocracy. It was considered too forward-thinking. Seventy years on it’s old-fashioned. How times change.

Back to Southwark for City Hall?

Could City Hall return to central London? In 2021, the Mayor’s office moved out of its purpose-built home near Tower Bridge for the Docklands in the East because the rent in the Kuwait-owned building was too high. Now Samuel Kasumu, a leading Tory hopeful to be candidate for mayor (and who The Londoner tipped early on) wants to bring it back. He is costing the idea and hopes to cash by cutting back on staff and culling London & Partners, an investment arm set up by Boris Johnson.

Kasumu tells us he has also recently declared long-serving GLA member Keith Prince as his running mate. Prince is a vocal opponent of the ULEZ expansion, and Kasumu is calling for a referendum on the controversial measure.

Floella could tame politicians as Beeb chair

Baroness Floella Benjamin attending the National Film and Television School’s Gala annual fundraiser at Old Billingsgate, London (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Children’s TV legend Floella Benjamin is being tipped as a possible BBC chair to follow Richard Sharp, who quit last week. She may well be able to influence ministers, as many saw her on Play School as children. She tells The House magazine her first words to Michael Gove were: “I’m so pleased... you’re one of my Play School babies. Now, this is what I want you to do.”

Holmes and Scott out for Diva awards while Williamson pulls pints

Ex-Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes and presenter Alex Scott went to the DIVA Awards near Trafalgar Square on Friday, where Emeli Sandé sang. At Picturehouse Central last night, Britt Ekland was at the 50th anniversary screening of The Wicker Man, which she starred in. And at The Tollington pub in Holloway, Leah Williamson bought and poured pints for fans, despite a Champions’ League defeat for her team Arsenal.