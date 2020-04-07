Harry and Meghan to launch charitable foundation Archewell

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images

After closing their Sussex Royal Instagram account last week, new details have emerged of the new charitable foundation that Harry and Meghan will be launching in its place. According to legal documents filed in the US and a personal statement made to The Telegraph, the non-profit organisation will be called Archewell.

The name was inspired by the Greek word 'Arche' meaning 'source of action', which was also one of the reasons behind the naming of their first son Archie.

After The Telegraph reported on paperwork revealing the name of their new brand, the couple came forward to explain the meaning behind the name, but said they would not be releasing full details about their plans due to the current global pandemic that is taking place.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," a representative for the couple said. "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of Arche – the Greek word meaning source of action."

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

The couple are rumoured to be spending this time in California, which is where Meghan grew up and where her mother resides.

