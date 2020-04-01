Harry and Meghan 'house hunting in same area Diana hoped to live' as they start California life

Harry and Meghan are reportedly looking for a home in Malibu. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly searching for a home close to where Princess Diana hoped to start a new life with Dodi Fayed.

The royals, who start their new life beyond the palace walls on Wednesday, are reported by The Daily Telegraph to have their eye on a mansion in Malibu, California.

It’s the same area where Harry’s mother, the late Diana, hoped to start again in 1997.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell revealed the Princess of Wales had been looking at the area in an interview in 2003.

He told ABC News: “A lovely house … saw all the plans for it. It was going to be in Malibu.

“She said, 'This is our new life, just won't it be great, think of the lifestyle the boys — nobody's judgmental here in America, you don't have the class system, you don't have the establishment’.”

The Malibu home of the late Dodi Fayed, where he would have lived with Diana. (Getty Images)

Burrell said at the time that Diana was not keen on pursuing an acting career, but had been offered a role by Kevin Costner, which could indicate it is a good location if Meghan wants to be close to Hollywood.

If the royals do choose the area, they would have some A-list neighbours to get to know.

Lady Gaga has a beachside mansion worth a reported $24 million, which is her main home. She has another $5.2 million property in Hollywood Hill and a home in New York City.

Friends star Courtney Cox also lives in Malibu, and has done for about 10 years. In an interview with One Kings Lane, she said: “This is a house I’ll never move from; it really is so special to me.”

Miley Cyrus is a fan of the area, living there with former husband Liam Hemsworth, and moving to her own place nearby after they split, according to Yahoo Australia.

Caitlyn Jenner (second left) is one of the many celebrities who call Malibu home. (Getty Images)

Gerard Butler’s Malibu home was one of those destroyed in the wildfires which raged across the western state in 2018. He urged people to donate to firefighters and charities after the tragedy.

Other celebrities who have houses in the beachside town include Robert Downey Jr and Mel Gibson.

It was Caitlyn Jenner who first let slip that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, were house hunting in Malibu.

Speaking on Loose Women about Megxit, the 70-year-old said: “It was a big shock to her, she's probably had enough. Good for them, we'll see how it goes. I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been tough. Everyone deserves to be happy.”

It was thought the Sussexes would settle in Canada, where they spent time in Vancouver Island over Christmas and then after announcing their intention to step back from senior royal life.

The country seemed a natural fit as they were committed to the Commonwealth.

But they made a last-minute dash to California before the border between the two countries closed, and are now reported to be planning to settle in Los Angeles.

Yahoo Style UK has contacted representatives for Harry and Meghan for comment.