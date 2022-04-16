Harry and Meghan hail bravery of Ukraine team as Invictus Games opens

Catherine Wylie and Aine Fox
·5 min read

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid tribute to the bravery of the Ukraine team at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, with Meghan exclaiming: “Slava Ukraini! (Glory to Ukraine!)”

Harry said he hopes the games, which are taking place in The Hague in the Netherlands, will create the opportunity for the world to “better show up” for the country of Ukraine.

The duke appeared emotional after he was introduced to the stage by wife Meghan, with the pair kissing before he delivered a heartfelt speech.

Invictus Games opening ceremony &#x002013; The Hague
The Duke of Sussex speaking on stage (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

The Ukraine team received a standing ovation and extended round of applause when they arrived for the ceremony at The Hague’s Zuiderpark on Saturday night.

Meghan, who was invited on stage to speak, said everyone is “standing with” the Ukraine team.

She said: “Good evening everyone. We are so grateful to the Netherlands for welcoming us and for hosting the Invictus Games.

Invictus Games opening ceremony &#x002013; The Hague
The Duchess of Sussex speaking on stage (Aaron Chown/PA)

“For each team, my husband and I both recognise it’s been a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally. Not least of which for the Ukraine team, who we are all standing with.”

To huge applause, she added: “Slava Ukraini!”

Harry echoed his wife’s sentiment, saying: “Your bravery in choosing to come and for being here tonight cannot be overstated.

“You told me yesterday when you decided to join us despite all odds, you said you came to be on this global stage, not simply to show your strength but to tell your truth, the truth, of what is happening in your country.

“You know we stand with you. The world is united with you and still you deserve more.

“And my hope is that these events, this event, creates the opportunity in how we as a global community can better show up for you.”

Invictus Games opening ceremony &#x002013; The Hague
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry paid tribute to the “boundless humility, the compassion and the friendship” of the Invictus Games.

He said: “I want to personally thank the people of the Netherlands for welcoming us with such warm Dutch hospitality.

“And thank you to the Dutch government, the Ministry of Defence and the Dutch royal family for their support in making this all happen after a two-year wait.”

In her remarks, Meghan said: “One thing I know for sure is that every single moment it has taken to get here will be worth it, because it is here at the Invictus Games that we honour your years of active duty on the field and your continued service to your country, to your family and your community off the field.

Invictus Games &#x002013; The Hague
The Duke of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Thank you so much for your service and thank you to all the family and the friends that are here, who’ve been supporting you along the way. Because this is service, this is dedication, and this is the Invictus family.”

The opening ceremony featured live performances by the Kaiser Chiefs, the Johan Willem Friso royal military band, singer-songwriter Anneke van Giersbergen, and rock band DI-RECT.

Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte were among those in the audience, with Mr Rutte also addressing the crowd.

Mr Rutte also said he wanted to extend a special welcome to the Ukrainian team.

“No doubt you are here with both mixed feelings and grave concerns about what’s happening at home and some members of your team can’t be here because they are fighting on the frontlines.

“And like you, we are thinking of them.

“And we are also thinking of those Ukrainians in the Invictus community who have paid the ultimate price while fighting in the war.

“They deserve our highest respect. Please know that we are all behind you, that we support Ukraine,” he said.

The opening ceremony came after Harry and Meghan hopped into miniature open-topped Land Rover vehicles driven by two little girls earlier in the day.

The duke also took part in the Jaguar Land Rover driving challenge, sitting in the front passenger seat and helping to navigate a course of bridge structures, ramps and rocks.

Jaguar Land Rover provides financial backing for the games.

The couple arrived at the Zuiderpark around lunchtime and looked casual and relaxed as they chatted to people.

Both sporting sunglasses on a sunny Saturday, the pair met children at a small track next to the main driving course, and each sat in the passenger space next to their young drivers.

Meghan was driven around by five-year-old French girl Mya Poirot, while Harry was driven by four-year-old Dutch girl Scarlet Vroegop.

At one point Meghan appeared to praise Mya for her driving as she could be seen applauding.

The couple made their first public appearance together in Europe since quitting as senior working royals more than two years ago when they attended a reception at the games on Friday.

A crew has joined Harry and Meghan at the games as part of filming for a Netflix documentary called Heart Of Invictus – a series from Archewell Productions following people who are competing at the event.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A firm tied to Trump lawyer John Eastman received $10,000 from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's campaign

    John Eastman's law firm scored some legal work from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green as the Trump-tied lawyer faces scrutiny on multiple fronts.

  • Car speed ‘could be limited with special device' under new law

    The speed of new cars could be limited with a device under new measures to improve road safety.

  • Ukraine working with Turkey, understands parallel ties to Russia -Ukrainian diplomat

    Ukraine is working with NATO member Turkey as much as possible for more support over Russia's invasion and understands - even though it is not happy with - the reality of Ankara's parallel ties to Moscow, a Ukrainian diplomat said. Ankara has criticised the invasion and sold drones to Kyiv despite Russian objections. "We would be happy if Turkey joined the sanctions" and cut flights from Russia.

  • Meghan Markle Praises Prince Harry At Invictus Games: 'I Could Not Love And Respect Him More'

    The Duchess of Sussex delivered a heartfelt introduction to her husband at opening ceremonies for the Invictus Games in The Hague on Saturday.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Joy Drop: Black Girls Hockey Club making a welcome move north

    Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week. First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view. In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain. A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decide

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."