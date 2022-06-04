Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet celebrates first birthday

Aine Fo
·2 min read
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter will turn one on Saturday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter will turn one on Saturday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet is spending her first birthday in the UK as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue.

Harry and Meghan’s second child, born at 11.40am on Friday June 4, 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of the Queen.

Lilibet, the Queen’s family nickname – was first used when Princess Elizabeth was just a toddler and unable to pronounce her own name properly.

The couple’s son Archie is three (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Archive)
The couple’s son Archie is three (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Archive)

Her grandfather, King George V, would affectionately call her “Lilibet” imitating her own attempts to say Elizabeth.

The sweet nickname stuck and she became Lilibet to her family from then on.

One-year-old Lilibet, known as Lili, has the middle name Diana, which was chosen in memory of her late grandmother.

Neither Lilibet, nor her older brother three-year-old Archie, have been seen in public at any of the Jubilee celebrations so far.

There has been as speculation the Sussexes could christen their daughter in front of the Queen (Matt Dunham/PA) (PA Wire)
There has been as speculation the Sussexes could christen their daughter in front of the Queen (Matt Dunham/PA) (PA Wire)

With the monarch not travelling to Epsom racecourse for the Derby on Saturday, it could be the perfect opportunity for the royal family to gather to celebrate the christening of Lilibet at Windsor Castle on the child’s first birthday.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie speculated that Thursday was likely to have been the “first moment or the first chance for her (the Queen) to meet her namesake”.

The author of Finding Freedom told BBC Breakfast on Friday that Harry and Meghan “want to be as low profile as possible during this trip”.

The Sussexes were not on the Buckingham Palace balcony as Jubilee celebrations kicked off, but instead were seen only in a few photos, taken through a window at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping the Colour, showing them interacting with some of the royal children.

On Friday, they were present at a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, but did not go to a reception afterwards at the Guildhall which was attended by most of the other royals.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Queen’s Platinum Jubilee latest LIVE: Queen had ‘lovely day’ but ‘found it tiring’, says Kate

    The monarch also pulled out of today’s thanksgiving service where attendees included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • New York's Kid Line engineers Rangers' Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Igor Shesterkin and New York's "Kid Line" paved the way for a big win at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

  • Young Blue Jays fan with stutter shares special moment with George Springer

    A simple act of kindness can go a long way.

  • Eight is Enough: Twins dump Blue Jays 9-3 to end Toronto's eight-game win streak

    TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave

  • 'It saved days and days of work': Hay River hockey players praised for helping flood victims

    When Mitchell Touesnard returned to his flooded home in Hay River, N.W.T., he discovered a damaged basement that was going to turn into a big cleanup job. But with a supportive community like Hay River, the only tools he needed to get the job done were some Rusty Blades. The Hay River Rusty Blades Old Timers Hockey club stepped up to help victims whose homes were affected when the town of almost 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate in the middle of the night earlier this month. "It saved days a

  • Kid Line helping Rangers get first series lead this playoffs

    The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against Tampa Bay is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series. Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages — Filip Chytil is 22, Alexis Lafrenière 20 and Kaapo Kakko 21 — the three combined for five points in New York's 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the series opener. Now they'll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Fri

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.

  • Carr posts 25 points as Rattlers beat Bandits for 2nd win of season

    Anthony Carr scored 25 points and added four assists to lead the Saskatchewan Rattlers past the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits 86-77 in CEBL action on Wednesday. Devonte Bandoo, with 17, Jordy Tshimanga and Scottie Lindsey, each with 14, also reached double digits for the Rattlers (2-1). Shane Gibson led the Bandits (2-1) with 17 points. WATCH l Rattlers hand Bandits 1st loss of season: Saskatchewan had a 5-0 run to finish the first quarter with a 9-point lead, further extending their edge in th

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • Veteran receiver Banks picking up things quickly with Toronto Argonauts

    GUELPH, Ont. — Brandon Banks is a very fast learner. Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has been very impressed with how quickly Banks has picked up the offence during training camp. Banks is in his first year with the Argonauts after eight seasons with the arch-rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats. "It's a complicated offence and it takes guys some time but Brandon picked it up Day 1," Dinwiddie said Tuesday. "Brandon has been pretty impressive, he's got that juice . . . I've been pretty pleased with Speed

  • Raptors start petition to create national gun violence awareness day

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have started a petition to recognize the first Friday of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Canada. The petition published on Change.org asks Canadian legislators to join the United States in observing the day to honour survivors and victims of gun violence. In a release announcing the petition, the Raptors cited a Statistics Canada report that found firearm-related homicides have gone up 37 per cent over the past 11 years, though there are large data ga

  • RBC Canadian Open to have spectator seats 100 feet above course

    TORONTO — Fans at next week's RBC Canadian Open will have the opportunity to dine 100 feet above the golf course. Seats and a table will be suspended above St. George's Golf and Country Club so spectators can take in the first and 18th holes of the PGA Tour event with a bird's-eye view. The dining experience is sponsored by theScore Bet, the official gaming partner of the Canadian Open. "We thought 'O.K., how can we show up the Canadian Open in a way that actually adds value and creates an exper

  • Robert Lewandowski says time at Bayern Munich is 'over'

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich appears to be over. The Poland striker, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, said at a news conference ahead of his national team’s training camp on Monday that a transfer would be the best outcome for all sides. “As of today one thing is certain, that my story with Bayern Munich is over and after everything that took place in recent months I cannot imagine further good cooperation," said Lewandowski, whose contract with t

  • The Nazem Kadri redemption tour continues

    With another signature game, this time in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Nazem Kadri continues to prove he can be a valuable postseason performer.