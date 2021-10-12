Harry and Meghan become ‘impact partners’ at sustainable investing firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at in New York (REUTERS)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become “impact partners” and investors at sustainable investing firm Ethic.

Tech-driven asset manager Ethic said it was thrilled to be welcoming Harry and Meghan.

The firm tweeted: “Together, we are committed to creating a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future.”

Harry and Meghan's Archewell website confirmed their latest business partnership, linking to a New York Times story which featured the headline “Harry and Meghan Get into Finance”.

We're thrilled to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as impact partners at Ethic. Together, we are committed to creating a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future. Learn more: https://t.co/zMDWS0Gg7u — Ethic (@ethicinvesting) October 12, 2021

A statement on the website read: “When we invest in each other we change the world.

“Be it through the investment of time (as with mentoring), investment in community (as with volunteering), or the investment of funds (for those who have the means to), our choices—of how and where we put our energy—define us as a global community.

“We believe it’s time for more people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact everyone. We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face.

“Our impact partnership with Ethic is one of the ways we put our values in action.”

Ethic’s website said it aims to empower wealth advisors and investors to create portfolios that align personal values with financial goals.

