Harry and Meghan to appear in public together for first time since paparazzi car chase

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be seen together in public for the first time since the night of their ill-fated New York paparazzi car chase when they appear alongside each other at September’s Invictus Games.

The Duchess will take to the stage during the closing ceremony, it has emerged.

The 42-year-old will host the “Lifestories Scene” segment, which offers a glimpse into the courage and resilience shown by the injured servicemen and women who compete.

The Duchess’s “poignant” contribution will serve as a testament to the event’s profound ability to transform lives, said organisers.

The Duke will also deliver a farewell speech at the closing ceremony in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sept 16, hailing the competitors’ “unwavering spirit and impressive recovery journey”.

The games, which begin on Sept 9, will mark the couple’s first public appearance together since the car chase following an award ceremony in New York on May 16.

Among others due to appear at the closing ceremony is Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German president, who hosted the King and Queen in March as they made the first state visit of their reign.

His speech will emphasise the ability of the games to bring nations together and will also highlight the event’s principles of dignity, equality, and freedom for all.

Meanwhile, Rita Ora will perform at the event at the Merkur Spiel-Arena. The singer said she was “incredibly proud” to be part of the closing ceremony, adding: “I am so excited to be performing in front of this very unique audience.

“The Invictus Games is a very special sports event, and the competitors are an inspiration in perseverance and will for all of us.”

The Duke has vowed that this year’s games will be “the best ever”, but admitted that he was both “nervous” and “excited” for the tournament.

It was at the 2017 games in Toronto that the Duke and Duchess made their first public appearance together.

At the 2018 event in Sydney, Meghan delivered a speech thanking athletes and their relatives for welcoming her to the Invictus family.

The event was not held again until April 2022, when the Duchess took to the stage in The Hague to introduce her “incredible husband” and “the father to our little ones, Archie and Lili”.

She also gave a special mention to the Ukrainian team, saying in their native language, “Slava Ukrani!”, which means glory to Ukraine.