Harry Marra: Manchester United 'appoint world-class coach' to help Ruben Amorim

Harry Marra in 2013 (Getty Images)

Manchester United have hired world-renowned track and field coach Harry Marra as a consultant help the club's players.

The 78-year-old has been working at the club's Carrington training base to help the squad adapt to manager Ruben Amorim's tactics.

Marra is considered a world expert in speed and endurance in athletics, having coached two-time decathlon Olympic champion Ashton Eaton, who twice broke the world record in the event, and heptathlon Olympic medalist Brianne Theisen.

The American's techniques are said to focus on the scientific principles behind the mechanics of an athlete's movement.

Amorim's tactics require a high-intensity commitment from the squad and Marra, working with Sam Erith, United’s interim performance director, is set to lend a hand for what The Athletic reports will be a few weeks.

Speaking about his tactics during the early stages of his tenure, Amorim said: "It's impossible to win the Premier League without a team that doesn't run," Amorim continued.

"You can do a starting line-up with the best players on the planet, without running they also won't win. We have to run like mad dogs, if not we won't win.

"The problem is can they cope with that? If they are used to it in training, they will do it in games.

"They can improve. You cannot be faster, but you can run more in training. They are professional athletes. Every coach has a different method of pressing."