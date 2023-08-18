Harry Maguire must ‘fight for his position’ after rejecting move away from Man Utd

(Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag has insisted he is happy that Harry Maguire is staying at Manchester United and said the former captain has the qualities to succeed in his style of football.

United accepted a £30m offer from West Ham for the England international, but the move broke down earlier this week and the 30-year-old is set to remain at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has been keen to stress that he was not trying to force Maguire out but the £80m signing made only eight league starts last season and was an unused substitute in Monday’s win over Wolves, when Victor Lindelof came on ahead of him.

The United manager said: “Harry is a player for us. I am happy he is here. We need a good squad, we have four good centre halves - including Luke Shaw, we have five - and we need it because we are going to play 50-60 games this season and all the players are internationals. We have a very heavy load to cover so I am happy Harry Maguire is here.

“He has to fight for his position - as everyone in the squad has to - because we have constructed a squad with two [players] for every position and we need it. He knows what I expect from him. You know what I expect from a centre half and he can do it. He has the abilities to do it so now he has to show it. It is then about character, to be convinced to play that role, he has all the abilities to do it and it is up to him when the time [to play] is there.”

United are having discussions with Jonny Evans about whether to extend his short-term deal. The 35-year-old, who left Old Trafford in 2015, returned after leaving Leicester and could have been a beneficiary if Maguire had been sold.

But Ten Hag said he wanted the Northern Ireland international to stay, adding: “Of course, otherwise we would not be talking. When we have news we will bring it as always.”

Ten Hag said his squad is full but he is still looking to do business in the transfer window, explaining: “Our squad is covered all the positions are covered but of course we are Manchester United, we are always looking for improvement. And when there is the opportunity we will strike in the last two weeks.”