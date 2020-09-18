Harry Maguire: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits to concerns about captain’s arrest

Harry Maguire could be affected by the fall-out of his arrest in Mykonos, according to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The United captain has appealed against his conviction for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and bribery following an alleged altercation with police while on holiday on the Greek island last month.

Maguire’s appeal against his suspended 21-month prison sentence is due to be processed through the Greek legal system and Solskjaer hopes the 27-year-old will be able to put the matter to the back of his mind.

But ahead of United’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Solskjaer admitted he cannot be certain that his captain will not be distracted.

“The process will keep on going. Knowing Harry, he's a very strong character so hopefully he can put that apart,” Solskjaer said.

"But naturally as a human being, it will be in back of mind what’s happened this summer, and apart from that you have just got to see how it develops with Harry.

"Personally I think he will be able to focus on his football but then who am I to [say]. You can't predict how people will react.

“But so far he's trained well, he’s been focused so hopefully that process will just go on and of course we know it’s something that will go on in the legal department over there.”

Maguire was dropped from Gareth Southgate’s England squad following the result of his court case but will remain United’s captain for the season, with Solskjaer standing by his skipper.