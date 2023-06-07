Harry Maguire -Harry Maguire has a lifeline at Tottenham to get career back on track - Getty Images/James Williamson

Harry Maguire has been perched on the brink of England squad excommunication for almost 10 months now, and every time Gareth Southgate intimates that this might be the last chance for his centre-half, the manager invariably picks him.

That tells you something – and will have some resonance for the clubs, like Tottenham Hotspur, considering a summer move for the man still known as the world’s most expensive defender. It has been a grim season for Maguire, and just when there was a glimmer of hope, two chaotic United performances against Sevilla in the semi-final of the Europa League final saw him exposed again at crucial moments.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

There were some moments of consolation over the season after he was dropped by Erik ten Hag following United’s opening day defeat to Brentford. He started every England World Cup game. Maguire has made 31 appearances for United, and his five Premier League starts post-Qatar were all wins. But there were periods where he disappeared from view, which for a man who would once barely miss a minute will have been a painful public loss of status.

He has tried to salvage what he could from an unpromising season, and done so without complaint. Even so, this has not developed into a glorious late season comeback tale. Without him in the side – even with Luke Shaw as a co-opted centre-half – Ten Hag coaxed better results.

With Lisandro Martinez missing Saturday’s FA Cup final through injury, there was no doubt that Victor Lindelof would start ahead of Maguire. Four days earlier, the man whom Maguire had replaced in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United team four years earlier, Chris Smalling, played a Europa League final. When United lost at Wembley, Maguire, an unused substitute, led the team up the steps grim-faced to get the losers’ medals. The captain still, in all but the playing.

Another awkward moment in this strange United decade. At the top of the steps to meet the captain without a role, was Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill, two titans of a faded past, as well as one of the Glazer siblings who just will not sell the club. If change is coming at last to United, then Maguire arrived at the wrong time. In that moment at Wembley, and what might in other circumstances have been one of the highlights of his career, it must have been obvious he had to leave.

Harry Maguire - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

It will be fascinating to see what happens to Maguire next. Southgate’s enthusiasm for him is rooted in his reliability in the England system, where the centre-halves are required to have the ball as much as any player on the pitch. While John Stones is the key man in that respect, there are not many players of his many gifts available. For Spurs, and Ange Postecoglou, a manager so committed to possession that his Melbourne Victory team once had more of it in a pre-season friendly than Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, there is an obvious attraction.

For Postecoglou, whose career itself has been a quest to prove others wrong, there may be a certain empathy with Maguire, one of the lost souls of English football.

It is hard for any player to give up the United captaincy. That was thrust upon him perhaps too soon in a team that was already in decline by the start of his second season at Old Trafford. Out of contract in 12 months’ time, there is a deal to be done for clubs who see something in Maguire. It has been a courteous divergence of opinion between manager and player on Maguire’s usefulness or otherwise. But it cannot go on into a second season with the captain watching from the bench.

Story continues

The final two England Euro 2024 qualifiers of the season should offer some respite for Maguire. He played in the win over Italy in Naples in March and then another victory over Ukraine at Wembley three days later. Those were big results for Southgate following his decision to stay in the England job. Maguire played every minute of those two games alongside Stones – a partnership in which the England manager places great trust.

It is that which has sustained Maguire through a bleak season and later this month he may be joining up with an England team-mate who has just completed one of the most successful seasons in history. Stones has become one of the key men in Guardiola’s side while Maguire has gone the other way at United. There was, of course, strong interest from City in Maguire four years ago when he was the transfer of that summer at £85 million. Guardiola would later say that City could not afford the player.

Four years on and Maguire cannot change the past, but if Spurs offer a glimpse of a different kind of future then he would be wise to take it.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.