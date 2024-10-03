Harry Maguire’s injury-time header saves Erik ten Hag from embarrassing Porto loss

On the day he was left out of the England squad, Harry Maguire scored Man Utd’s late equaliser - Getty Images/Miguel Riopa

At the home of the Dragons, Erik ten Hag felt the fire. At times it threatened to engulf him before substitute Harry Maguire came to his and Manchester United’s rescue with an injury-time header. But will it save the manager?

Porto came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 and looked set to inflict more defeat on United. But Ten Hag’s side did show spirit. Down to 10-men Maguire met a corner, as they pushed for an equaliser, to bury his header.

It is away to high-flying Aston Villa next on Sunday – with Sir Jim Ratcliffe due to attend – before the international break and the case for keeping Ten Hag remains questionable. Just like United.

Porto’s stadium is named after the dragon that appears on the club crest and the city’s coat of arms. They are not the force of old but, at times, they were far too much for United in this open Europa League encounter.

Porto even gifted United two goals, through goalkeeping blunders, but then scored three times in 23 minutes and should have scored more especially when United’s captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off for two yellows, both for dangerous play.

Ten Hag replaced both his centre-halves Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez – who were liabilities – and it was Maguire and Jonny Evans who came on. Maguire, whose own resilience is so often tested, brushed aside his disappointment at being left out of the England squad by scoring. How precious will that be for Ten Hag? Time will soon tell.

Maguire earns United late draw, as it happened

More from Ten Hag...

On his job security after three wins in 10 games:

“We will get there. Don’t judge in this moment, just us at the end of the season. I said the same last season. Just wait. We are in the process, we will improve. We now have two seasons where we achieve finals. Just wait, we have to develop and progress this team.”

Will he get until the end of the season with this form?

“We will work and we will continue. We will fight. You see the spirit and the connection between the staff and the team and the players together had a strong spirit. They want to achieve and we are in a direction. We have the good mentality spirit-wise but especially in the defending parts we have to step up.”

Erik ten Hag speaks

“We started the game very good and we dominate them. We scored two good goals but then we lost control. The start was good. The middle part was not good and we finished very good. It’s a tough place to go and we came back from 3-2, we got the equaliser so it’s good for the spirit. You see the team is willing, strong character but in the middle part... the defending we have to improve.”

Why did they lose control?

“First of all, be better on the ball. Keep switching, we had our free players, we had a good plan, we had free players so use them and more goals will come. Second thing is yeah obviously we have to defend better.”

On conceding goals in bunches:

“We had three clean sheets not so long ago so we can defend very good. But we have to go back to those habits. Only then you can win games. When you score three times in an away game in Europe, that must be enough.”

Rashford injured after being taken off at half-time?

“We have to rotate. Garnacho we didn’t start him. He had a great game, not only on Sunday but in the whole season. We switched them, on Sunday we have another hard game, a good game. We need players to be available, to be fit and fresh.”

Could Rashford not have played any more minutes tonight?

“But we have to play Garnacho.”

With an eye on Sunday?

“We go quickly turnaround to Villa and they have a day longer. We have an away game so we want fresh players on the pitch on Sunday.”

More from Maguire

“Maybe you can talk about leadership, I think it’s; an easy word to throw out. The boys on the pitch have obviously got together and have to realise that it’s happened far too many times. They’ve got to realise every time when we concede it’s something that we need to reset and refocus and make sure that we go back to the gameplan that got us the lead in the first place. It’s something that we do need to improve on and speak about among the players. If we want to be successful this season we can’t be conceding two goals in as many minutes as we have done this season.

On Erik ten Hag’s future:

“Yeah, I think to be honest I’ve played for this club now for six years. I know how it works and when you go through a bad spell, players come under pressure but also the manager does. He’s experienced enough, he’s been in the game long enough, he’s been at this club long enough that I am sure he knows he to deal with it. It’s part and parcel of playing for this club or managing this club. It’s part of the privilege that you have.”

Harry Maguire speaks after the game

On what was said at half-time and after the game:

“I think after every game you analyse and speak among yourselves, the manager spoke, a few members of staff spoke and the players spoke as well. It’s pretty normal, I’ve been in many dressing rooms fter the game where everyone has a chat and speal about what we can do better.”

On what went wrong after going 2-0 up:

“I think when you get 2-0 away from home in a place like this you’ve got to be a little bit more solid and a little bit more secure. There were far too many gaps, too many crosses coming into the box for sure. They ultimately punished us for it. We played really well with the ball in the first-half, just really poorly without it.”

On why they keep conceding goals in clusters:

“I think it’s more probably the mental issue. It’s something that we’ve got to overcome. It probably starts with belief. When we go 2-0 up and then we concede does the belief go a little bit between the boys that we can go on and win the game here? “It’s something we need to be aware of, something we need to focus on. Really make sure that when we do concede we get together, we regroup and stick together because that’s part and parcel of football and something we’ve got to do better.”

Owen Hargreaves fairly damning on TNT Sports

“At times it looks like they get something sorted and then something else goes. He’s got to find the consistency with the back partnership. He took off his two starting centre-backs for two ones that have been there for a really long time: Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire. “He’s [Erik ten Hag] got to find goals at the top of the pitch... a defensive partnership and a partnership in midfield. There are a lot of issues. He’s been there for quite a while, Erik now. A lot of that should have been sorted. I think there will be a lot of questions after the game because that’s not the level they need to be consistent.”

A lot of talk about character from United

Should be irrelevant. Or at least nothing to praise them for, especially. You cannot make a team on character alone. And what sort of character did they display to go down 3-2 from being 2-0 up in the first place? You would say a net negative on character, in truth.

Maguire elated, Porto deflated

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Thursday,

FULL-TIME: Porto 3 Man Utd 3

Well, that was a highly entertaining game littered with errors and the occasional moment of excellence. United 2-0 up, 3-2 down and then level at the very death. Did they deserve a draw? Probably, maybe, just about. Normally you would say a point away in Europe is no shame but try and pick the bones out of this game. Not easy...

Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates scoring their third goal

90+3 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

Not sure drawing this rather than losing it changes the outlook much for United. Yes you do not want to lose and yes a point is better than none. But this has been a generally shambolic performance. A 3-3 thriller with defensive mistakes after going 2-0 up is not a one-off. It’s the type of game we have seen many times before. And that should be extremely concerning for everyone involved in the club.

GOAAAAL! Into added time and United are level!

It’s Harry Maguire with a header! United win a corner on the right and Eriksen delivers straight onto Maguire’s head. He heads it down into the ground and then into the corner of the net! Porto defenders lie prone on the floor in dejection and despair.

A TOWERING HEADER! 💥



Harry Maguire scores a crucial equaliser for 10-man Man United 👏



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/WRkrSZEpT4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2024

Porto 3 Man Utd 3

88 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

Garnacho has another shot from distance and it’s close! This one is ferociously struck and Costa makes a good save to tip it over the bar with fingertips on both hands.

85 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

United cannot really have any complaints about anything tonight. Yes, they were 2-0 ahead but those goals came through hideous errors from Diogo Costa in the Porto goal. Neither of them should have been goals. Porto have hardly been that much better but United have just been poor all round. Poor tactics, poor application, poor awareness, poor execution and terrible “managing” of the game when 2-0 up.

82 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

How does that sending off change the game? Well, the one-man advantage immediately awards Gul acres of space as he charges through on goal with just Onana to beat. He could square it to Galeno but declines and Onana saves well from a low shot. That could have been all over. Maguire tried to play the onside trap but Mazraoui kept him onside.

80 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

Fernandes is in trouble here. He dived in with a high boot for a cross and took out one of the Porto defenders: Perez.

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder #08 Bruno Fernandes fouls FC Porto's Argentine defender #24 Nehuen Perez during the UEFA Europa League 1st round day 2 between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto on October 3, 2024

Indeed it is a second yellow and that is enough to have him sent off for the second game in a row. Fair enough this time, I think. Nothing malicious in it but it was careless. You cannot do that. Not sure he actually gets him in the face (he went down clutching it) but that shouldn’t really matter.

FC Porto v Manchester United - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 3, 2024 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is shown a second yellow card by referee Tobias Stieler

76 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

Samu, who has “bagged a brace” and has been highly effective, comes off to a fine reception. Well played.

FC Porto's Samu Omorodion reacts after a missed chance

A double change for United. De Ligt and Martinez off for two other centre-halves: Maguire and Evans.

74 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

Porto are deep and are inviting the pressure now. Fernandes finds Casemiro who wastes a ball over the top which Diogo Costa easily claims. I’d say Erik ten Hag looks worried on the touchline but that is how he always looks.

72 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

The sting has been taken a out of the game a little bit but I do think United will get another chance. Garnacho wins a corner through a deflected shot.

69 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

A double change for United. Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund off. Joshua Zirkzee and Antony on.

64 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

Since Erik ten Hag took over at United, they have conceded at least three goals in a game 24 times. United’s defence all at sea so many times in this game. Samu cannot control the ball in space to get a shot away, but De Ligt cannot sort his feet out to meaningfully block or clear and it comes back to the Porto attacker. He shoots to the left of Onana who makes another save, tipping it behind. Deary me. United’s defence looks finished. And confused.

FC Porto v Manchester United - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 3, 2024 Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt react and Casemiro look dejected after FC Porto's Samu Omorodion scores their third goal

62 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

Mazraoui has a shot from the edge of the box. Well-directed but sligthly lucky as he’s falling over when he hits it. Diogo Costa palms it to Garnacho but he too is off balance and cannot convert from the left side of the six-yard box, side-footing wide after a heavy first touch.

59 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

United with a bit of a spell with the ball. You feel a chance will come for them at some point given the nature of the game so far, but it will be whether they concede any more at the other end.

56 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

Garnacho has a pot shot from 22 yards out. Straight at the keeper who comfortably saves.

54 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

That said, a win is a win and Erik ten Hag will take that in any way right now. United are still creating chances, though. The latest comes through Garnacho and Eriksen on the left. The Dane’s square ball cannot find Fernandes or Hojlund, though as Costa collects.

09:16 PM BST

50 mins - Porto 3 Man Utd 2

What can you say? Man Utd are just not much of a football team in any department. There is time in the game for them to come back, but to what? Even a win from this point – unless it involves three unanswered goals – still leaves more questions than it answers. The problem is they are the same questions that have been there for the past two years. Or more.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, coach Erik ten Hag of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League match between FC Porto v Manchester United at the Estadio Do Dragao on October 3, 2024 in Porto Portugal

GOAL! Porto are ahead!

I’d say it is scarcely believable but for United fans it is all to believable. A superbly taken goal from Samu at the near post with an assist by Pepe. Pepe is onside, shrugs off Martinez on the box (who should have done a lot better) and pulls it back for Samu at the near post who slams it high into the net! De Ligt not offering much resistance there, either.

WOW 🤯



Samu Omorodion scores his second of the night and gives Porto the lead!



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Kr041pTsHr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2024

Porto 3 Man Utd 2

48 mins - Porto 2 Man Utd 2

This is one hell of a stat from ESPN’s Rob Dawson...

Just in Europe since the start of last season, Man United have conceded two goals in four minutes at Bayern, two in 10 mins vs Galatasaray (h), two in four minutes vs Copenhagen (a), two in nine minutes vs Galatasaray (a) and now two in seven minutes vs Porto (a). — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) October 3, 2024

That shows that something, somewhere is fundamentally wrong. It used to be the case that Arsenal would score and then concede straight away. But this is a far worse trend to be guilty of.

46 mins - Porto 2 Man Utd 2

Porto squander a golden chance early in the second half! United are stretched and left-back Moura bursts into the box and shoots down low but straight at Onana, who saves well with his right hand. Behind for a corner.

KICK-OFF!

We are under way in the second-half. Casemiro gets a touch of the ball early on. Not sure I’ve typed his name so far tonight other than in the line-ups.

A change for United...

Marcus Rashford off and Alejandro Garnacho on. Is he injured? He was their best player...

HALF-TIME: Porto 2 Man Utd 2

A highly entertaining first half. United conform to type in one form or another in almost every game these days. Tonight we are seeing the vintage collapse despite a good start. It will most likely end with some early despair in the second-half, a bit of hope when they get a goal back before conceding late on and suffering another European defeat. Who knows, though, maybe Ten Hag’s words at half-time will make a positive difference?

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, gestures during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 match between FC Porto and Manchester United at Estadio do Dragao on October 03, 2024 in Porto, Portugal

45+3 mins - Porto 2 Man Utd 2

Rashford runs into the box, keeps running, sideways through the box, beats more and more defenders but once he gets the shot away the Porto defenders are there to block. He is causing problems, no doubt. Could do with putting it away a bit more but no real criticism for him tonight. And that is the half.

45+2 mins - Porto 2 Man Utd 2

Dalot has a shot with his right foot from distance. It curls, but over and wide.

45 mins - Porto 2 Man Utd 2

Lisandro Martinez gets a dig to the ribs, intentional or otherwise, when challenging Nico González, I think. Hard to see because Porto’s names on the back of their shirts are in a minuscule font, despite acres of blue space on the backs of their shirts. Cost cutting perhaps?

Magnifying glass please - AP/Luis Vieira

42 mins - Porto 2 Man Utd 2

Erik ten Hag’s side are, to reuse a phrase by Telegraph Sport columnist Jamie Carragher, mentality midgets.

FC Porto's Spanish forward #09 Samuel Omorodion (C) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League 1st round day 2 between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto

A bit of a scramble at the far post after a wonderful deep ball from Bruno Fernandes but Hojlund cannot get a shot away...

It’s the same old story

“How many times have we seen this – United collapsing at the first hint of a setback. No sooner had Porto pulled one back than they were level. Mentally, they are again found lacking. It’s game on. Ten Hag needs his players to compose themselves and rally.”

38 mins - Porto 2 Man Utd 2

This has been a breathless first-half. United need to find more quality at both ends of the pitch, despite their two goals. They are just slightly chaotic, even when they are at their best.

35 mins - Porto 2 Man Utd 2

Robbie Savage on TNT Sports commentary says that United were in control for long periods of the game but that is nonsense, really. Even at 2-0 United were not in control.

Bruno Fernandes whips a ball in from the right. Martinez is reaching out at the far post for it but cannot connect...

GOAAAL! Porto are level!

As they have done so often in European competitions in the past few years, United have squandered a healthy lead! Samu was a terror to United in the opening moments and this time he converts a header from close range, beating De Ligt and Onana high into the goal!

Porto's Samu Omorodion scores their second goal

Porto 2 Man Utd 2

32 mins - Porto 1 Man Utd 2

Bruno Fernandes is booked for a high and slightly late boot on Varela with the ball loose and in the air. Hmmm. Probably a foul, not sure it was a booking.

08:31 PM BST

Hojlund celebrates goal with United physio

“After scoring, Rasmus Hojlund went over to the United bench to celebrate with David Binningsley – his main physiotherapist during his recovery from the hamstring injury that put him out for the first couple of months of the campaign.”

29 mins - Porto 1 Man Utd 2

It seems slightly perverse to write this given they are 2-1 ahead but, you do fear for United. You really do.

GOAAAL! Porto have one back!

Pepe with a follow-up header! The ball comes in from the right, Mazraoui heads the ball back towards goal where Onana saves. Martinez does not react quickly enough and Pepe is there to pounce to get the hosts back to one behind.

Porto pull a goal back 👀



André Onana with a great save but Pepê heads home the rebound.



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/6VrefsV8kW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2024

Porto 1 Man Utd 2

26 mins - Porto 0 Man Utd 2

Joao Mario with another dangerous ball in from the right. De Ligt with another good header behind for a corner. Sound defending and good positioning.

25 mins - Porto 0 Man Utd 2

United had started to defend rather deep after the first goal. Will this change the way they set up?

FC Porto's Spanish midfielder #16 Nico Gonzalez, Manchester United's Argentine defender #06 Lisandro Martinez and Manchester United's Moroccan defender #03 Noussair Mazraoui fight for the ball during the UEFA Europa League 1st round day 2 between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium

22 mins - Porto 0 Man Utd 2

The ball was cleared for that goal but it was already well beyond the line. Rashford has a shot from a tight angle on the left and this time Costa does get a hand to take it away, rather than into, the goal. That’s a start. You feel they will target the Porto goal whenever they can.

GOAAAAL! Another howler from Diogo Costa!

Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. Costa is having a shocker between the sticks for Porto.

Rashford the provider this time as he puts through Rasmus Hojlund. Like Rashford he shoots low from the left corner of the six-yard box. It’s well struck and Costa gets a hand to it but it bounces behind the goalline to give United a two-goal lead. A good move but, again, the keeper should have saved that 99 per cent of the time. Costa seemingly has a right arm made of smoke.

BACK WITH A BANG! 💥



Rasmus Højlund scores in his first start of the season ⚽



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Ws2o3ghOfg — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2024

Porto 0 Man Utd 2

18 mins - Porto 0 Man Utd 1

An interesting stat. Marcus Rashford now has 14 goals in the Europa League. That moves him outright third among English goalscorers in this competition (and its previous iteration) behind Alan Shearer (21) and Jermain Defoe (19).

FC Porto v Manchester United - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 3, 2024 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal

15 mins - Porto 0 Man Utd 1

Rashford with the ball on the left again. A dangerous low ball in and Hojlund is trying to get on the end of it but a Porto defender manages to get there first, behind for a corner. United win another corner as one Porto defender (Ze Pedro) boots it into the face of another (Galeno) and behind.

14 mins - Porto 0 Man Utd 1

Samu gets the space and time to have a shot this time. Martinez turns his back and blocks well. Joao Mario blasts wide and over with the follow-up... there are goals in this game, I feel.

12 mins - Porto 0 Man Utd 1

Joao Mario crosses in for Samu, who has been involved a lot in the first 12 minutes, but De Ligt is there to clear the danger.

10 mins - Porto 0 Man Utd 1

United look to have weathered that early storm of pressure from Porto. Although you feel a chance is always around the corner when you are playing them. De Ligt sends behind a dangerous cross for a Porto corner.

GOAAL! United are ahead

Rashford picks up the ball on the left, bursts into the box and has a shot down to the keeper’s right. Diogo Costa gets plenty on it...but not enough to stop it rolling tamely into the back of the net!

Sensational footwork from Marcus Rashford 😍



Man United take the lead in Porto 💪



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/sY7EAU8poN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2024

United have been stung twice in recent games by players waltzing through the defence and that is what Rashford did here, albeit slightly less extremely than against Spurs and Twente. Excellent footwork on the ege of the box to beat the defenders. Keeper should be saving 99.9 per cent of those. A sloppy goal to concede in more ways than one.

Porto 0 Man Utd 1

4 mins - Porto 0 Man Utd 0

United’s first attack of the game. Hojlund sends in Rashford on the left edge of the box but he takes too many touches and is then ushered to the byline and out of danger before Eriken’s resultant cross in is cleared. Rashford could have had a snap shot but decided against it.

3 mins - Porto 0 Man Utd 0

It doesn’t take a great side to cause United’s defence problem these days... but Samu again picks the ball up in the penalty box without too much pressure. United eventually do clear but this is a pretty edgy start from a team in poor form.

FC Porto's Spanish midfielder #16 Nico Gonzalez and Manchester United's Portuguese defender #20 Diogo Dalot vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa League 1st round day 2 between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto on October 3, 2024

2 mins - Porto 0 Man Utd 0

More early promise from Porto! Samu chases a loose ball on the right, he squares it to Galeno on the edge of the box. It’s a direct shot which is easy enough to save for Onana but he has to put it behind for a corner...

KICK-OFF!

We are under way in Porto, albeit a minute or so later than planned. There is a very early chance for Porto as Samu picks up the ball from Galeno. He swivels to shoot but cannot get the shot away, with Mazraoui doing the blocking.

A reminder of the line-ups for tonight

Erik ten Hag speaks before the game

“He [Rasmus Hojlund] showed in the past he can do it. He can be very direct, very good box movement. We built him up and now he has to come in the start and continue, keep fit and he will score. I am sure. We had three players with question marks: Harry Maguire, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. Kobbie didn’t make it, the other two did make it but hopefully we can play them in the game today. “They [the team] have the week before we played against Crystal Palace very well, it was one of our best games. They have to trust, they have to believe. It’s about the plan in each other. When things go wrong in a game that is the moment that you have to keep the faith. “It’s the reaction [after Spurs defeat]. Of course, we need a reaction. We have to do everything well. It’s a very good opponent and that is the challenge and we want those challenges. Make sure as a team and as individuals make syre you are ready.”

The stadium tonight looking good

Estadio do Dragao

United fans disappointed to not make game after travel disruption

Manchester United supporters have spoken of their disappointment after 180 fans were forced to miss the club’s Europa League tie away to Porto on Thursday night when their flight was cancelled.

The fans, who had paid £512 per person for the trip, were originally due to fly to Portugal at 7.50am on Thursday through United’s official travel partner, SportsBreaks. But a technical fault with the plane led to the original flight being delayed and a replacement aircraft dispatched to Manchester Airport.

The rescheduled flight had been due to depart almost seven hours later, at 2.30pm. Fans are understood to have eventually boarded the plane just after 3pm but the flight was then cancelled because fog in Porto caused further delays and meant they were unable to get a departure slot.

SportsBreaks apologised for the situation and have issued full refunds. United – who have been given an allocation of 2,502 tickets in total for the match – said they were “very sorry for the disappointment experienced by impacted fans” and that supporters would receive a complimentary ticket for their Europa League tie against Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford on November 28.

Jon Nield, 50, was due to make the trip with his disabled son Alex, 17, and his brother Nigel and his son Daniel. They had arrived at the airport around 6am and eventually got home about 6.15pm.

“There were a lot of disappointed people,” said Nield. “I think people had realised that with it being a two and a half hour flight there and half an hour transfer to the ground and getting through security we weren’t going to make it. There was a lot of annoyed people who just wanted to get home.

“I’m gutted but I’m more gutted for Alex who was desperate to see a game in Portugal. He finally got to Barcelona a couple of years back but he really wanted to go to Portugal because of the [Cristiano] Ronaldo link. This would have been his 19th different country watching United.

“He’s such a happy go lucky kid but he’s so disappointed. He was clinging to the hope he’d get there and when he got on the plane I think he thought we were going to make it but sadly we never left.”

The United fans affected were kept informed of events by SportsBreaks during the day via text and email and through representatives of the company on the ground. They each received a meal voucher at the airport.

SportsBreak confirmed in an email that fans would receive a full refund that could take three to five days to process.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Manchester United is very sorry for the disappointment experienced by the impacted fans. They will receive a full refund from our travel partner Sportsbreaks.com, and as a thank you for their continued support a complimentary ticket for our Europa League home game against Bodo/Glimt.”

Porto’s recent form

Not quite as mixed as United’s...

Won: Porto 4 Arouca 0

Lost: Bodo/Glimt 3 Porto 2

Won: Vitoria SC 0 Porto 3

Won: Porto 2 Farense 1

Lost: Sporting 2 Porto 0

Jason Burt on the United team

“There were fitness doubts prior to the game over Alejandro Garnacho, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo. Garnacho and Maguire are only fit enough for the bench, while the game came too soon for Mainoo after he was substituted during the first half of the 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. United insist it is a “minor issue” but the midfielder is not named among the substitutes.”

Diogo Dalot returns to the club where he started his professional career

Diogo Dalot made 31 appearances for Porto and Porto B during his time at the club - Getty Images/Paulo Oliveira

He is speaking to TNT Sports on the touchline.

“Really special day for me and my family. Grew up here, this was the club that made me be here today at Man United, so really special day, means a lot. Listen, I have been here for a while now and I have been through that speculation. I think it’s just external noise. We try to leave it outside, Our job is to try to be better every day. We know we have things to improve, definitely. Today we have another opportunity to do so, that’s our focus. “Most of all I would say that we have to be more clinical. I think we are creating chances to score goals, ultimately that will make some difference... to get results and to get more trust between each other. With a sense of trying to be calm, trying to be positive. “I still feel that we are going to make a very successful season. Obviously there are things that we need to improve, we are the first ones to look ourselves in the mirror and realise that but at the same time we know that we have been doing a lot of good things. A lot of making progress from last season and that is the unseen work that will pay off sooner or later.”

Recent form for United

Fair to say, mixed at best. The game before this run was the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool... at Old Trafford.

Lost: Man Utd 0 Spurs 3

Drew: Man Utd 1 FC Twente 1

Drew: Crystal Palace 0 Man Utd 0

Won: Man Utd 7 Barnsley 0

Won: Southampton 0 Man Utd 3

Plenty of history between these two sides

They first met 47 years ago in the Cup Winners Cup, with United losing 6-5 on aggregate. No meetings until 1997 in the Champions League when United won 5-0 at home before drawing 0-0 away. Then, of course, there was the most famous tie between these two sides in 2004. Jose Mourinho’s men were victors 3-2 on aggregate on their way to their second European Cup/Champions League title.

Porto manager Jose Mourinho jumps in the air as he celebrates beating Manchester United in their Champions League first knockout round, second leg soccer match at Old Trafford

Since then there was another two-legged Champions League meeting, with United that time advancing 3-2 on aggregate to the semi-finals, where they would beat Arsenal before losing to Barcelona in Rome.

Porto manager Vitor Bruno on Man Utd threat

“I’ve heard a lot of people saying that they have a rope around their necks. “But, no, no, we are just looking at our objective and that is to reach the next stage. We always see them as a threat, not as a good point to take them on. “We have to just be ourselves and look at them the way the way we have to look at them, with respect, a lot of respect, with a lot of individuals. “I know what you mean talking about their last match, but we must see the whole not the last one.”

The teams are in

Porto

Starting XI: Costa, Mario, Ze Pedro, Nehuén Pérez, Moura, Varela, Eustaquio, Nico, Pepe, Galeno, Samu

Substitutes: Ramos, Djaló, Grujic, Vieira, Sousa, Jaime, Namaso, Franco, Gul, Fernandes, Borges, Rodrigo Mora

Manchester United

Starting XI: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Substitutes: Bayindir, Heaton, Evans, Lindelof, Maguire, Collyer, Gore, Ugarte, Antony, Garnacho, Zirkzee

Four changes for Erik ten Hag.

Good evening

Welcome to our coverage of Porto against Manchester United in this evening’s Europa League game. It would not be an understatement to say that United are a club in crisis, mind you that has been the case in one form or another for the last 10 years. The crisis at the moment is arguably worse than it has ever been because new owners came in earlier this year and have set about turning the club around. Yet the same problems on the pitch remain, whatever they have done on it.

Since the start of the season proper (not including the Community Shield, where a 1-1 draw ended in a penalty shootout loss to rivals Man City), United have won three games from a possible eight – and one of those was a 7-0 League Cup victory over League One Barnsley. After his FA Cup victory over City in May (which was deserved), Erik ten Hag was given an effective vote of confidence by the Ineos management. Has he managed to repay that faith? No, with the same problems cropping up again. The team, in short, have not looked like much of a team.

United suffered a 3-0 home defeat by Spurs at the weekend - Reuters/Molly Darlington

A home draw against FC Twente in the first Europa League game underlined this. A first-half collapse against Spurs at Old Trafford on Sunday proved it further. Things fall apart on the pitch far too easily, even before the going gets tough. With another international break approaching it is vital for Ten Hag that his side put in two good performances and, ideally, claim two victories. Aston Villa are Sunday’s opponents with United visitors to Villa Park but tonight comes FC Porto. Two losses and you think he might well be gone before they return to domestic action. It would not be undeserved.

Both sides have significant European pedigree with Porto winning the Champions League/European Cup twice and this competition twice two. United have won the former three times and this one once. Porto come into this fixture in better form than their opponents (is that hard?) with six wins in eight games in all competitions, albeit having lost to Bodo/Glimt in their first European match. In fact, in the official list both sides have won seven Uefa competitions putting them just behind Atletico Madrid and Sevilla and ahead of Anderlecht and Valencia.

As ever with United these days, this could be an eventful watch. The match at the Estadio do Dragao gets under way at 8pm BST and we will have the team news for you very shortly.