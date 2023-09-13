Harry Maguire: I can take fans’ abuse – it makes England play better

Harry Maguire is determined to fight through his struggles on the pitch - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Harry Maguire has insisted he can deal with being goaded by rival fans and will not crumble under the weight of pressure that is being put on his shoulders.

England defender Maguire even went as far as suggesting that his team-mates can benefit from him being made a target, despite manager Gareth Southgate describing the treatment he is facing as “a joke.”

Scotland supporters mercilessly mocked Maguire when he was introduced as a substitute for England on Tuesday night and delighted in the fact the 30-year-old scored an own goal.

Maguire did receive strong support from the England fans and his team-mates, with Harry Kane handing him the captain’s armband when he was substituted late in the game.

Asked if the stick from rival fans is difficult for him to cope with, Maguire replied: “No, I would not say I am a person who struggles with pressure mentally.

“I have been through a lot in the last couple of years and I have been Manchester United captain for nearly four years. You take a huge amount of responsibility and everything that comes with it, and that is a lot of bad as well as good.

“But it was a huge honour and, of course, it is a hostile environment here [in Scotland] and they piled pressure on myself. I would not say I am used to it, but I can deal with it.

“It pretty much takes the pressure away from my team-mates and puts it all on myself. It makes them play better, for sure. It is a little bit of banter and it is a hostile environment, coming away to Scotland.

“We wanted to put on a performance and we have dominated from start to finish. We have given them a goal, which is a bit unfortunate you could say. But, yes, it was a great reaction from us all. We stayed calm, we stayed composed. I think, like you say, it was a hostile environment.

“We knew coming here, when you hear the national anthem and the way they disrespect that, we knew it would be hostile and in the second half I got most of it. I am happy to go with that, don’t worry about that.”

Aaron Ramsdale backs Harry Maguire amid merciless taunting

Maguire pumped a clenched fist at the travelling England supporters when they sang his name after the final whistle and said: “The fans have always been with me.

“They have seen what I have delivered for England over 59 caps. I have been to three major tournaments with them, they have followed us around loud and proud and I have grown up a huge England fan, and nothing is better than receiving a great reception every time I play for my country.

“You keep training and the luck will turn. Obviously, I am disappointed with the own goal, but that is football. You are a centre-back and you put yourself in those positions.

“I am really pleased with how I performed in the second half and how I dealt with it. I am really pleased with the team’s performance and I am really pleased to represent my country and come to Scotland and beat them 3-1.”

Maguire has played just 23 minutes for Manchester United this season, but insisted he did not feel rusty in either of England’s games against Scotland or Ukraine.

“No, I don’t think so,” said Maguire. “I had a really positive performance in Ukraine and was really happy with my performance there. I spoke with the manager and the staff, and they were really happy too.

“I went straight into that having only played a little bit at Arsenal but listen, of course you want to play week-in week-out and when you get that rhythm, it helps. But, honestly, I feel good. I felt good in the Ukraine game and I felt good in the second half. Little things can go against you and one moment went against me. That is part and parcel of being a defender.”

Maguire diverts the ball into his own net - Andy Buchanan/AFP

Maguire explained why he did not move to West Ham United to earn more playing time after the London club failed with a bid to sign him this summer, admitting that his England situation did enter his thinking.

“How can I put this? We just didn’t come to an agreement [to leave Manchester United] and they were happy for me to stay and I was happy to fight for my place,” said Maguire. “I want to do that and every time I train or play I will give everything.

“Of course, my England career is a big priority. And so is my club career. I considered everything and I know, at the moment, when I have not started a game in the first four games of the season, the story comes to me.

“I finished off last season with two very strong performances for England and I have played in all five matches to help put us where we are in qualifying, so I need to keep performing when I get chosen. Listen, at club football, I want to play games, I want to play football. The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week and the manager didn’t select me, but we have lots of games coming up now and I am sure I will play lots of games.”

Maguire thanked Southgate for sticking by him, but appeared to acknowledge that he cannot be certain of a place in England’s team at the European Championships next summer if he does not start to play more often for United.

“Gareth has been brilliant with me ever since I made my debut,” Maguire added. “He keeps saying ‘keep playing well, keep doing a job for England and keep helping us progress’. You see this team is progressing.

“He played me at the World Cup and I thought I had a fantastic World Cup having played not so many games. But, yes, I have got to keep performing when I get chosen. I felt like I did in Ukraine and in the second half against Scotland, although what happened happened. It was a positive performance from the lads and I was really pleased to be part of that. It is way too far away to consider [the Euros]. I take everything as each week goes by.”

