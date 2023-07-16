Harry Maguire ‘extremely disappointed’ as he reveals Manchester United decision to change captains

Captaincy removed: Erik ten Hag is replacing Harry Maguire as Manchester United skipper (Getty Images)

Harry Maguire is being replaced as captain of Manchester United, the England defender has revealed on social media.

In a statement published on Twitter on Sunday, Maguire, who has been linked with a potential move to West Ham this week, outlined his “extreme disappointment” at having the armband taken away following talks with United manager Erik ten Hag.

“After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain,” the 30-year-old wrote. “He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.

“So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband. Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date.

“It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field. I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”

Maguire had served as United’s full-time captain since January 2020, when, having already taken the role on a number of previous occasions, he was appointed to the job permanently by then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with former skipper Ashley Young on the verge of joining Inter Milan.

More to follow