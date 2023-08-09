Harry Maguire excited by West Ham transfer as £30m fee agreed with Manchester United

West Ham have agreed a £30m fee with Manchester United for Harry Maguire.

The 30-year-old was stripped of the captaincy at Old Trafford earlier this summer after making only eight Premier League starts last season.

Maguire, who remains the world’s most expensive defender following his £80m move to United from Leicester in the summer of 2019, is keen on a new challenge.

The player is excited by the prospect of playing under David Moyes at the London Stadium as he bids to bank as much first-team football as possible ahead of the European Championships in Germany next year.

It has been a frustrating summer for Moyes since winning the Europa Conference League despite the British record sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

The Hammers, however, are set to announce the signing of Mexico international midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax for £32m.

They are also closing in on a move for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse and are keen on both Scott McTominay and Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen.